Katrina Kaif is not just a style icon for many, she also holds the crown of having one of the fittest bodies in Bollywood. The Bharat actress frequently shares tough workout session videos and her prep videos for dance numbers reveal the amount of hard work she does to keep in shape.

Recently, the 36-year-old shared a picture of herself on Instagram that is winning love from fans.

Dressed in Reebok track wear, the actress reveals a toned belly and abs while the black track wear covers her upper and lower body.

With open wavy and unkept hair and minimal makeup, Katrina’s look is surely envious.

Parineeti Chopra commented on Katrina’s picture with, “My weak heart.”

She also posted a picture of herself in sheer bralette blouse and a lehenga with open tussled hair and captioned it, “Write it on your heart that every day is the best day of the year #2020.”

The actress also shared her fitness regimen videos on social media and created a sense of inspiration for many.

On the work front, Katrina Kaif will be seen in Rohit Shetty’s cop universe, Sooryavanshi featuring Akshay Kumar.