Feeling uneasy due to acidity! Try out these remedies

Acidity is a common problem that severely affects the quality of life. Acidity can cause a burning sensation in the chest and a feeling of heaviness in the stomach. It can be caused due to a variety of reasons like overeating, stress, obesity, spicy food, alcohol, caffeine, smoking, and increased consumption of fatty foods. Common acidity symptoms can be eased with home remedies. Read to find out:

Since a person can suffer from acidity anytime or anywhere, he cannot have the option of checking in with a doctor. Hence, you need to find help at home which can provide quick relief. Here are some easy and effective home remedies which will relieve you from digestive issues.

Aloe Vera juice

Aloe Vera, known for its medicinal properties, is usually used to get relief from skin infections and burns. The pulp from the plant can also help keep your gut clean and free from toxins.

Aloe Vera contains strong anti-inflammatory properties and is loaded with powerful vitamins and amino acids, which cut back on the acidity levels and cool down the body. Hence, it is used as one of the options to provide quick relief.

Powerful spice remedy

While spices may trigger your heartburn, however, certain kitchen spices may help you get relief from acidity. Traditionally too, essential flavoring agents like cumin seeds (jeera), cardamom, cinnamon, and ginger powder have been relied upon for their strong anti-inflammatory properties. Cumin seeds, in particular, have powerful properties which can help you get rid of bloating issues.

Basil leaves

Basil has a soothing and carminative property, which can help to prevent acid reflux. Just boil a few basil leaves in a glass of water for 5 minutes. Let it cool down and then strain the leaves and drink the concoction.

Fennel seeds



The aromatic fennel seeds can also help to provide relief from acid reflux. You can have fennel seeds two ways either chew some seeds or boil them water and drink the concoction.

Baking soda



Baking soda has numerous properties and one of them is providing relief from acid reflux. Add 1/4th teaspoon of baking soda in half a glass of water and mix the liquid nicely. Drink the concoction and get relief from stomach issues for a while.

Ginger



This spice is known to improve digestion and reduce the effect of acids on your stomach. Suck on a small piece of ginger for immediate relief. You can also boil some crushed ginger in a glass of water and sip on this drink throughout the day.

Coconut water



Coconut water helps maintain the body’s pH levels, preventing excessive acid production. Besides, as this drink is rich in fiber, it also aids digestion. Daily consume one glass of fresh coconut water.

Apple cider vinegar



Acidity may even arise due to little acid in your stomach. Simply mix 1-2 teaspoons of raw, unfiltered apple cider vinegar in a cup of water and drink twice daily.

Jaggery Due to its high magnesium content, jaggery helps in digestion by boosting intestinal strength and reducing stomach acidity. Simply suck on a small piece of jaggery after your meal and reap the benefits. You can also soak the jaggery in a glass of ice-cold water and relish the drink.

Banana



A rich source of potassium and high in fiber content, bananas help in balancing acid levels in your stomach. An overripe banana is especially good as they tend to contain more potassium.