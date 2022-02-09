Effective and simple home remedies to treat food poisoning

As a lover of food, falling sick due to your favorite eats is something every foodie dreads. However, sometimes you can’t help but find yourself using the loo too often. Nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea are common symptoms of food poisoning. If last night’s mouth-watering street food didn’t suit your belly, here are some home remedies to treat food poisoning.

Garlic

Its antiviral, antibacterial, and antifungal properties provide relief from symptoms such as diarrhea and abdominal pain. Suck on a fresh garlic clove and follow it up with a glass of warm water. Alternatively, you could boil some water along with a few garlic cloves and sip on it through the day.

Lemon water

Lemon helps get rid of the bacteria playing havoc in your stomach, thanks to its acidic properties. In order to cleanse your digestive system, add a pinch of sugar to a teaspoon of lemon juice and drink this solution two to three times a day. You could also squeeze the juice of one whole lemon into a glass of warm water and drink it throughout the day.

Apple cider vinegar (ACV)

The acids in apple cider vinegar can help soothe inflammation along the gastrointestinal lining, providing immediate relief. Mix two tablespoons of ACV with a glass of hot water and drink before eating.

Basil

This herb is known to provide relief from any abdominal discomfort, including food poisoning. Besides, its anti-microbial properties help get rid of any bacteria or micro-organisms in the tummy. Boil a handful of fresh basil leaves along with two to three cups of water. Once it cools, add some honey and sip on this throughout the day. You could also add a few fresh basil leaves to a bowl of plain yogurt for an instant dose of taste.

Cumin seeds



Cumin seeds or jeera ease discomfort and inflammation caused by food poisoning. You can chew on some jeera throughout the day, or prepare this herbal drink. Boil one teaspoon of cumin seeds in one cup of water. You could either add a teaspoon of coriander juice and a little salt to this herbal drink or try preparing it using asafoetida and salt. Drink it twice a day to cleanse your system.

Honey



Known for its antibacterial and antifungal properties, honey helps to cure indigestion along with the other symptoms of food poisoning. Relish a teaspoon of organic honey thrice a day to control the formation of excess acid, which in turn will help heal your upset stomach.

Bananas



On account of diarrhea and vomiting, you may lose out on potassium. Consuming a ripe banana will help maintain potassium levels, thereby restoring the lost energy. You can also make a banana shake by blending two bananas with a cup of milk that has been boiled and cooled. Add a pinch of cinnamon to this shake and consume it thrice a day.

Yogurt and fenugreek seeds



The antimicrobial and antibacterial properties in yogurt help fight the bacteria causing food poisoning. Fenugreek seeds treat abdominal discomfort. Soak a teaspoon of fenugreek seeds until they soften. Consume these seeds followed by a teaspoon of yogurt. Repeat this at regular intervals throughout the day.

Orange juice



Fresh orange juice is rich in minerals, vitamins, and nutrients that help restore your body’s blood pressure levels within the normal range. Blend six to seven medium-sized oranges in a blender and add two tablespoons of corn starch syrup. Drink this juice several times a day for instant relief.