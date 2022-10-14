Deal on medical transport boxes to store vaccines at ultra-low temperatures

A joint development agreement has been announced to develop solutions for a new generation of medical transport boxes to safely store and transport vaccines, biospecimens and other temperature-sensitive specimens at ultra-low temperatures even in locations with tropical ambient conditions.

Secop GmbH, a global leader in advanced cooling solutions for mobile battery-driven applications, commercial and medical cold chain refrigeration, and B Medical Systems, a global leader in vaccine cold chain solutions and a leading manufacturer of medical cold chain solutions have announced the joint development agreement.

The COVID-19 pandemic, the rise in the adoption of mRNA technology, the development of several extremely temperature-sensitive vaccines, the growing prominence of Cell & Gene Therapy (CGT), and more, have resulted in an ever-increasing demand for reliable ultra-low temperature medical cold chain solutions.

In their cooperation, SECOP and B Medical Systems aim to offer a reliable and effective active medical cold chain solution through an active transport unit designed with a cascade compressor system, specifically designed to reach ultra-low temperatures even in tropical ambient conditions.

Under this agreement SECOP and B Medical Systems will conduct a series of development and testing exercises, applying SECOP’s decades of experience in efficient mobile cooling compressors and B Medical Systems’ expertise in developing innovative and reliable solutions for medical transportation boxes.