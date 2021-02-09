Homegrown health and wellness platform Cure.fit on Tuesday said it has acquired fitness facilities aggregator Fitternity for an undisclosed sum.

While Fitternity will continue to exist as a separate platform, this move will allow Cure.fit to scale Cult Pass — the company’s recently launched all-access pass to the best gyms and Cult centres in India.

Cult Pass also marked Cure.fit’s foray into gym and equipment-based workouts.

This acquisition seeks to further build on that offering with the aim of establishing Cure.fit as a market leader across all fitness formats, the company said.

“Fitness in India is still in initial stages at sub 1 per cent penetration. Over the next 10-20 years, this will increase to 15-20 per cent like in the west. With increasing health awareness, demand is increasing, and we need to put up quality supply,” Mukesh Bansal, Co-Founder, Cure.fit, said in a statement.

“With Fitternity on board, Cure.fit will improve existing offline gyms, bring them up to speed with better technology, and focus on empowering them to adjust to the post-Covid scenario amid changing consumer expectations.”

With a collective user base of three million users, Cure.fit and Fitternity will together occupy greater market dominance in terms of empowering more than 5000 fitness centres spread across top 20 cities in India.

Bengaluru-headquartered Cure.fit said it is also planning to help offline gyms upgrade their technology, operating procedures and aid them in increasing their visibility for better utilisation, yielding a 50-100 per cent increase in footfalls and revenue.