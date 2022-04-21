Benefits of drinking Coconut water and Sugarcane juice in summer

The summers seem to be beating down on us and with the heat come diseases like heatstrokes and bouts of dehydration. And in this scorching summer, it would be great to indulge in a glass of sugarcane juice, not only will it cool you down remarkably but will also benefit your body in many ways. The naturally green-colored cane juice and coconut water are not just sweet and relishing, but also extremely nourishing and considered healthy according to traditional Indian medicine.

Coconut water, which is the clear fluid found inside coconuts, differs from coconut milk, which combines coconut water with grated coconut. Coconut water has a slightly sweet, nutty flavor, and is low in sugar and calories.

Whereas, sugarcane is the raw material from which table sugar is made. Sugarcane juice is obtained by crushing peeled sugarcane in a machine. Drinking sugarcane juice is one of the easiest ways to beat dehydration and heatstroke during the summers. Sugarcane contains a large amount of glucose along with other compounds. The glucose and other electrolytes make it an instant pick-me-up. Not only does it give you that instant boost of energy, but if drunk when cold, it helps cool down the body during the harsh summers.

Benefits of drinking Coconut water in summer

Weight Loss:

Coconut is a complete no-no for weight loss due to its fat content. However, coconut water contains negligible amounts of fat and staves off cravings for wrong foods like sweets and fried foods. It contains a significant amount of B-complex vitamins, which rev up metabolism.

Skin Tonic:

Coconut water is an ideal moisturizer for people with oily skin since it reduces the oiliness of the skin. It boosts blood circulation, which results in healthy and flawless skin texture. It nourishes and hydrates skin through its bevy of nutrients and replenishes skin oils. The topical application of coconut water clears acne, wrinkles, and stretch marks.

Good for Hair:

Coconut water improves blood circulation in the scalp, strengthens hair follicles, and increases hair density thus combating hair fall issues. Lauric acid present in coconut water protects hair roots against breakage.

Aids Digestion:

Coconut water contains bioactive enzymes like acid phosphatase, catalase, dehydrogenase, diastase, peroxidase, and RNA-polymerases, which facilitate digestion.

Combats Hypertension:

Coconut water is an excellent source of potassium and a good source of calcium and magnesium. These three minerals have an inverse relationship with blood pressure. However, hypertensive patients taking medications must restrict coconut water consumption as it may cause very low blood pressure.

Benefits of drinking Sugarcane juice in summer

Instant Energy Booster

The natural supply of sucrose in sugarcane gives your body the right amount of energy that can kick-start your day and normalize the release of glucose in your body to regain lost sugar levels. It is also the best choice to rehydrate the body and shake off fatigue.

Diuretics in Nature

The diuretic property of sugarcane juice makes it an essential ingredient for driving away infection. Drinking sugarcane juice will help in preventing urinary tract infection, especially when you experience a burning sensation while passing urine and it also averts kidney stones.

Fights Cavities & Bad Breath

Sugarcane juice is loaded with minerals such as calcium and phosphorus that strengthens the enamel of the teeth and protects it against decay. The large amounts of nutrients in sugarcane juice help fight bad breath that can occur due to nutrient deficiency.

Remedy for Jaundice

According to traditional Ayurveda, sugarcane juice is a boon to strengthen your liver and a proven remedy for jaundice. The antioxidants in sugarcane juice protect the liver against infection and maintain the bilirubin levels in control. Sugarcane juice replenishes your body with lost proteins and nutrients required to recover from any kind of ailment, rapidly.

Improves Digestion

Drinking sugarcane juice helps maintain a good digestive system. The presence of potassium, helps in keeping the system in good shape, prevents stomach infections,s and is very helpful in treating the problem of constipation.

Cures Febrile Disorder

Sugarcane juice has been found to have immense benefits for people who are struggling with febrile disorders. In the event of febrile disorder, the individual suffers from fever, which leads to seizures and loss of protein in the body. It is common in infants and children. Sugarcane juice helps in replenishing the lost protein and aids in recovery.

Skin Care

One of the surprising benefits of sugarcane juice is that it fights acne, reduces blemishes, delays aging, and keeps the skin supple. Alpha hydroxy acids are supposed to have great benefits for skin health, one of the most prominent alpha hydroxy acids is glycolic acid in sugarcane which helps to maintain the radiance of the skin.