What is avocado oil and what are its benefits?

Olive oil used to be the star of the show, but recently it’s been sharing the spotlight with avocado oil, another heart-healthy option that’s gaining some serious traction.
Avocado oil has many benefits. It has been found to be useful in the reduction of inflammation. This oil has been found to improve skin texture, improve hair growth, improve eyesight and prevent macular degeneration of the eyes. This oil has elements that promote good fat in the body and thereby improve the health of the heart.
It is also useful in curing skin diseases, such as itching caused by insect bites. Detoxification of the body takes place with this oil. This oil can be used in salads too. People suffering from painful arthritis, have found avocado oil to be a suitable cure for the same for ages.
What is Avocado oil?
Avocado oil is oil pressed from the avocado fruit. Its mild taste and high smoke point make it a popular cooking oil, but you can also consume it raw. Avocado oil is very similar to olive oil in terms of utility and nutritional value. Like extra virgin olive oil, cold-pressed avocado oil is unrefined and retains some of the flavour and colour of the fruit, leaving it greenish in colour.
Avocado oil is also frequently applied directly to the skin as a moisturizer and can be found in many cosmetics and skincare products. When produced for external application, the oil is usually refined and bleached, giving it a pale yellow colour.
Regional differences in avocado crops and different extraction processes can produce variety in taste and, to a lesser extent, nutritional profile.
Nutritional Value of Avocado Oil
100 grams of avocado oil contain 680 calories and the fat content in the oil is divided into three factors, namely monosaturated, poly saturated and saturated fat. 70% of the oil comprises monosaturated fat, while 13% is poly saturated fat with 12% being saturated fat.
The puff content in the avocado oil is small and this makes it a better and healthy choice. Carotenoid absorption in the body is increased by using this oil on a regular basis. Levels of multiple antioxidants, such as tocopherol and polyphenol all make the oil a good choice for health.
The presence of lutein is an important factor for using this avocado oil as it has been proved by research studies that lutein is beneficial for the eyes. The presence of vitamins, such as Vitamin A and vitamin E makes this oil beneficial for direct consumption.
Health Benefits Of Avocado Oil
Lowers Cholesterol:
Avocado oil is high in monounsaturated fats and low in saturated fats. It is also cholesterol-free. Adding this oil to your diet can help to lower low-density lipid (LDL) or “bad” cholesterol levels. This is a particularly good diet choice for diabetics.
Lowers Blood Pressure:
Avocado oil is high in vitamin E, which keep the blood vessels healthy by eradicating free radicals. Diets containing avocado oil also alter the levels of essential fatty oils in the kidneys. This affects how they respond to the hormones that regulate your blood pressure.
Furthermore, avocado oil is an anti-inflammatory that can help to prevent damage to arterial walls, reducing the risk of heart disease that is caused by plaque build-up. Because your body absorbs vitamin E much more efficiently from natural food sources than from supplements, adding avocado oil to your diet is a good choice.
Detoxes Your Body:
Avocado oil contains chlorophyll, a natural source of magnesium, which naturally removes heavy metals like mercury and lead from the liver, kidneys, brain and other organs.
Helps Fight and Prevent Cancer:
Avocado oil is rich in monounsaturated oleic acid, the same omega 9 EFA found in olive oil. One of the oleic acid’s many benefits is lowering the risk of cancers. Omega 3 fatty acids, also found in avocado oil, are well-known anti-carcinogens that help to slow the growth of cancer cells, specifically those causing breast and colon cancer. Avocados also contain the anti-carcinogenic antioxidant glutathione.
Treats Skin Damage and Irritations:
Avocado oil is very penetrative and is believed to be absorbed through the epidermis and into the dermal layer of skin, which most moisturizers and oils are unable to do. Avocado oil has been known to treat dry, flaky skin and sunburn. Used over time, avocado oil can reduce the appearance of minor sun damage, age spots and scarring.
The omega 3s and vitamin E found in avocado oil also make it a great choice for treating skin irritations, such as eczema, psoriasis, cracked heels, dandruff, and insect bites and stings. A thin layer of avocado oil on your skin goes a long way.
Massage directly into your skin or add a few drops alone, or with essential oils, to your bathwater, especially during the winter to help retain moisture. To ward off dry skin, try mixing avocado oil and olive oil and massaging them into your skin after bathing.
Fights Wrinkles:
The high protein levels found in avocado oil combined with the various amino acid content makes this oil excellent for tissue regeneration and cell renewal. Avocado oil enhances the body’s rate of producing collagen.
Vitamins A and D, found in avocado oil, can promote collagen production and binding. Consuming or applying avocado oil topically can slow your skin’s ageing process.