What is avocado oil and what are its benefits?

Olive oil used to be the star of the show, but recently it’s been sharing the spotlight with avocado oil, another heart-healthy option that’s gaining some serious traction.

Avocado oil has many benefits. It has been found to be useful in the reduction of inflammation. This oil has been found to improve skin texture, improve hair growth, improve eyesight and prevent macular degeneration of the eyes. This oil has elements that promote good fat in the body and thereby improve the health of the heart.

It is also useful in curing skin diseases, such as itching caused by insect bites. Detoxification of the body takes place with this oil. This oil can be used in salads too. People suffering from painful arthritis, have found avocado oil to be a suitable cure for the same for ages.

What is Avocado oil?

Avocado oil is oil pressed from the avocado fruit. Its mild taste and high smoke point make it a popular cooking oil, but you can also consume it raw. Avocado oil is very similar to olive oil in terms of utility and nutritional value. Like extra virgin olive oil, cold-pressed avocado oil is unrefined and retains some of the flavour and colour of the fruit, leaving it greenish in colour.

Avocado oil is also frequently applied directly to the skin as a moisturizer and can be found in many cosmetics and skincare products. When produced for external application, the oil is usually refined and bleached, giving it a pale yellow colour.

Regional differences in avocado crops and different extraction processes can produce variety in taste and, to a lesser extent, nutritional profile.

Nutritional Value of Avocado Oil