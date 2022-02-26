Follow Us:
8 easy ways to boost your metabolism

Boosting metabolism is the holy grail of weight watchers everywhere, but how fast your body burns calories depends on several things. Some people inherit a speedy metabolism.

SNS | New Delhi | February 26, 2022 1:13 pm

Boost your metabolism concept - slate blackboard sign against weathered red painted barn wood with a dumbbell, apple and tape measure

Do you have a speedy metabolism? Or you are thinking about how to increase your metabolism? Then need not to worry because we are here with the help. Do read the full article to know the best ways.

Men tend to burn more calories than women, even while resting. And for most people, metabolism slows steadily after age 40. Although you can’t control your age, gender, or genetics, there are ways to improve your metabolism.

1. Eating at regular times

The body relies on balance and regularity. Eating at consistent times may help maintain metabolic balance. Otherwise, if a person eats a lot, then goes for long periods without eating, the body may burn calories more slowly and store more fat cells. By eating at regular times, a person can reduce this tendency. Ideally, a person should eat several small meals or snacks about 3 or 4 hours apart.

2. Eating enough calories

Some people skip meals as a way to lose weight. However, this can negatively impact metabolism. Eating meals that are not filling can have the same effect. Eating too few calories can cause a person’s metabolism to slow down so the body can conserve energy.

4. Doing resistance training

Strength training helps build muscle, which may increase metabolism. Muscle mass has a higher metabolic rate than fat, which means that muscle mass requires more energy to preserve.

A person’s body naturally loses muscle as they age. Regular resistance training can help counteract this effect. Resistance training may involve lifting weights and doing exercises that use the weight of the body or resistance bands to build muscle.

5. Fuel Up With Water

Your body needs water to process calories. If you are even mildly dehydrated, your metabolism may slow down. In one study, adults who drank eight or more glasses of water a day burned more calories than those who drank four.

To stay hydrated, drink a glass of water or other unsweetened beverage before every meal and snack. Also, snack on fresh fruits and vegetables, which naturally contain water, rather than pretzels or chips.

6. Spice Up Your Meals

Spicy foods have natural chemicals that can kick your metabolism into a higher gear. Cooking foods with a tablespoon of chopped red or green chili pepper can boost your metabolic rate. The effect is probably temporary, but if you eat spicy foods often, the benefits may add up. For a quick boost, spice up pasta dishes, chili, and stews with red pepper flakes.

7. Sip Some Black Coffee

If you’re a coffee drinker, you probably enjoy the energy and concentration perks. Taken in moderation, one of coffee’s benefits may be a short-term rise in your metabolic rate. Caffeine can help you feel less tired and even increase your endurance while you exercise.

8. Recharge With Green Tea

Drinking green tea or oolong tea offers the combined benefits of caffeine and catechins, substances shown to rev up the metabolism for a couple of hours. Research suggests that drinking 2 to 4 cups of either tea may push the body to burn 17% more calories during moderately intense exercise for a short time.

