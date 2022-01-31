5 unbelievable benefits of chamomile tea on our body

If you hang out with health and fitness enthusiasts, you’ll know that chamomile tea has become a buzzword lately, and rightly so! Chamomile tea, just like green tea, is loaded with antioxidants and offers you a ton of health benefits too. And did we mention it is great for your skin and hair too? Research has also shown that it helps lower stress levels, soothe menstrual cramps and ease bloating among other things.

Chamomile (Matricaria Recutita) is a flowering plant in the daisy (Asteraceae) family. Native to Europe and Western Asia, it’s now found around the world. The herb smells slightly like an apple, which may explain its name—chamomile is Greek for Earth apple.

There are two different chamomile plants: German chamomile and Roman chamomile. German chamomile, which is considered the more potent variety and the type most widely used for medicinal purposes, is the plant discussed here.

Here are the benefits of Chamomile tea:

Sleep inducing properties

Known for its amazing healing properties, Chamomile tea helps in soothing the nerves, which helps in de-stressing. What’s more, it has no caffeine, which makes it a perfect bedtime drink. Its regular consumption helps in relieving stress and inducing sleep and can effectively treat insomnia. You can also add anjeer to your diet, as it helps in inducing sleep.

No more flaky scalp

If you are suffering from flaky scalp and dandruff, then Chamomile can give that much-required relief! Well, the application of chamomile as a final rinse after shampoo, can effectively treat scalp irritation and promote healthy hair.

Instant fix for puffy eyes

If you too are tired or have puffy eyes and a dark circle, then we have great news for you. Chamomile tea is rich in rejuvenating properties. It is always good to keep the used chamomile tea bags.

Effective to ease menstrual cycle

Chamomile tea is known to relieve issues related to the menstrual cycle like lack of sleep, mood swings, anxiety, stomach cramps, etc.

Chamomile tea relieves muscle sprain

Enriched with the goodness of nature, Chamomile tea has some amazing healing benefits. Chamomile tea has rejuvenating properties, which can relieve several muscles and bone-related diseases.

Good for digestion

This flavor-rich tea is not only a treat for your senses, but at the same time, it has some amazing health benefits. It helps in easing bowel movement and treats stomach-related issues. Traditionally, Chamomile tea was used to cure diseases like gastroenteritis, nausea, cramps, stomach flu, and irritable bowel syndrome.