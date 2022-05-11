Health Benefits of Ceylon Cinnamon

Cinnamon is a common spice that is found in most Indian kitchens. It is used in whole form as well as powdered form. Cinnamon comes from the inner bark of a tree known as the ‘Cinnamomum’. The history of this spice dates back to Ancient Egypt, where it was regarded as a gift for the royals. It is a common spice found across all households and possesses a distinctly sweet and warm flavour to it. This flavour and aroma of cinnamon are due to its oily part, which is high in ‘cinnamaldehyde’ – the compound that contributes to the powerful health benefits that this spice carries.

There are two varieties of cinnamon: Ceylon Cinnamon and Cassia Cinnamon. Of the two, Ceylon Cinnamon is considered to be the better variety. This variety is native of Sri Lanka, India, Madagascar, Brazil and the Caribbean. The spice has been commonly used as a medicine for cough, sore throat, arthritis etc.

Here are some top health benefits that Ceylon cinnamon.

1. Rich in Antioxidants

Cinnamon boasts powerful antioxidant properties. A study that looked at the antioxidant activity of cinnamon extracts showed that various extracts of cinnamon, including etheric, methanolic, and aqueous extracts, have substantial antioxidant effects.

Cinnamaldehyde is the bioactive compound that gives cinnamon its scent and flavour. Multiple studies have shown that cinnamaldehyde has notable antioxidant activities, and more specifically it can help prevent fat oxidation.

2. Has Anti-inflammatory Properties

Another of cinnamon’s health-promoting benefits is its potent anti-inflammatory properties. In a study done on the anti-inflammatory activity of 115 plant and mushroom-based foods, cinnamon was one of the top results.

3. Boosts Cognitive Function & Protects Brain Health

Cinnamon can boost cognitive activity and offers protection against brain damage and neurogenerative disorders, including Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease.

This spice can improve memory, concentration, alertness, and visual-motor speed. Additionally, the smell of cinnamon alone has the potential to increase alertness.

4. Contains Manganese

Manganese is found in relatively good amounts in cinnamon. One teaspoon of cinnamon contains 22% of the daily recommended value of manganese. This mineral plays a number of roles in the body, some of which include supporting bone health and thyroid function. It also aids in the metabolism of macronutrients and helps regulate blood sugar levels.

5. May Lower Cancer Risk

Cinnamon may help prevent and treat cancer, as it boasts antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, antimicrobial, anti-carcinogenic and anti-tumor properties. Multiple research studies have shown extracts of cinnamon to inhibit tumor cell growth and proliferation and induce apoptosis (programmed cell death) of certain types of tumor cells.

6. Improves Digestion

Cinnamon can act as a natural digestive aid, reducing indigestion, nausea, upset stomach, and more. And because of it carminative properties, cinnamon can also aid in relieving flatulence.

7. Can Help Prevent & Fight Candida

With potent antimicrobial properties, cinnamon can aid in combating the intestinal fungus Candida. One study used a combination of cinnamon oil and Pogostemon oil to treat 60 Candida-infected patients, and 100% of them saw improvement or were cured; in conclusion, the combination of the two oils had strong anti-fungus effects against three species of Candida.

8. Reduces Risk of Heart Disease

Cinnamon protects heart health and can reduce the risk of heart disease. It may help lower LDL (bad) cholesterol, decrease blood pressure, and reduce blood sugar levels. And as discussed above, cinnamon has powerful antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties.