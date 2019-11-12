Gurupurab marks the birth anniversary of the founder of Sikhism and the first of the ten Sikh Gurus, Guru Nanak Dev. The festival is celebrated on the full moon day of Kartik season. This year marks the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak. A number of celebrations, including langars and kirtans, are being organized at different places.

Sikhs usually begin celebrations with early morning processions as well as Akhand Path that starts two days before the birthday. A Nagar kirtan is also held a day before the Jayanti, where the Sikh flag, known as Nishan Sahib and the Palki of the Guru Granth Sahib is carried across the streets of towns and cities.

Here are some of the WhatsApp statuses, greetings, wishes, SMS and images to share with your loved ones on Gurupurab:

May Dev ji’s blessings and happiness surround you as we congregate to remember our beloved Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji and the beginnings of Sikhism. Happy Gurpurab 2019!

