Getting embarrassed due to ringworm? Treat them easily with these ideas

Ringworm is a common fungal infection that causes a distinctive round, red, itchy rash on your skin. The rash is harmless but can be uncomfortable and unsightly. Luckily, over-the-counter antifungal creams usually cure the infection within 2 weeks. If you prefer natural remedies, you can try them as they are easy to use and don’t have any side effects too. However, these remedies are effective as conventional antifungal treatments.

But if you’ve been treating your ringworm from home for 2 weeks without any success, then visit a dermatologist for further treatment.

Here are some of the remedies:

Aloe vera

It acts as an all-natural remedy for ringworm and numerous other skin problems. Scoop out the gel and directly apply it to the affected areas. For best results, leave it on overnight and wash the affected area the next day. Apply it every day till the infection heals.

Apple cider vinegar

Research proves that the antifungal properties in it help treat and eliminate this fungal infection completely. Apply undiluted apple cider vinegar to the patchy area with a clean cotton ball three to five times daily. Repeat this until the patches disappear.

Tea tree oil

The anti-fungal and antiseptic agents in it help cure the infection. Soak a cotton ball in it and squeeze the excess. Apply it to the affected areas daily. For better results, it’s recommended to warm the oil slightly and follow the same procedure.

Raw papaya

The enzymes found in this raw fruit help destroy old dead cells from the outer layers of your skin, the preferred place for ringworm fungi. Rub a slice of the raw papaya directly on the affected areas for a good 10 to 15 minutes. For better results, repeat this thrice daily.

Salt and vinegar

Saltwater acts as an astringent speeding the healing of wounds. It helps disinfect the affected area and dries up the rash patches. Mix one tablespoon of sea salt with two tablespoons of vinegar to form a paste. Apply this on your infected skin for ten minutes. Repeat thrice a day for a week.