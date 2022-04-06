Papad is a common item in every Indian household. Whether it is lunch or dinner the plate is always incomplete without papad. So today we have gathered some of the varieties of papad which you must add to your plate.

Variants of Papad you must try to spice up your meals

1. Rice Papad

Every South Indian’s favourite rice papad needs no introduction. Papad in general is prepared all across India. But rice papads are a speciality in India. These are prepared with rice and salt. It’s low on spices and high on addiction values. Pair it with sambhar-rice, rasam-rice or dal-rice and you’d surely know what heaven tastes like.

2. Kali Mirch Papad

Interestingly, many Indian restaurants in the Middle East serve Kali Mirch papad as a complimentary starter. In India, this is common papad that remains everyone’s favourite. With just the right amount of heat, this black pepper papad hits your palate on the right note. Yet, you can’t help reaching your hand to grab another one. It goes great with North Indian food.

3. Sabudana Papad

Sabudana or tapioca pearls are used to prepare the white bubbly looking Sabudana papad. This papad is widely enjoyed during festive occasions or fasts like Navratri. Sabudana papad usually doesn’t have any spices. So, you can enjoy the wholesome flavour of sabudana, with every bite of this papad. It will fill your tummy quickly and leave you feeling full.

4. Aloo Papad

If the West have chips, then India has Aloo papad. Prepared with boiled and mashed potatoes, with a hint of salt, these crispy snacks are popular in places like Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Punjab. In fact, Aloo papad is also a regular dish on the Holi menu. It’s crunchy, flavoursome and super filling. After all, it has everyone’s favourite aloo, so who’s complaining right.