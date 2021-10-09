Uncultured Cafe & Bar is a good place for people to enjoy the nightlife. It serves local and western favourites utilizing only the freshest ingredients with an emphasis on home-style cooking flavours and presentation.

The additional feature is the open terrace area which provides a relaxing and enjoyable night with a spectacular view to the guests.

Guest will experience the warm welcome followed by flawless service enhanced by the fulfilment of every expressed and unexpressed need from an expert, knowledgeable, energetic staff in a warm, yet refined atmosphere.

They also take proper precautions and follow hygiene protocols with the proper use of hand sanitisers.

Located in Kailash Colony of South Delhi, one can easily find the place with Metro service connectivity. One can enjoy the best fine-dining with their loved ones this place offers with an enjoyable night and a spectacular view.

Apart from their decor and ambience, they serve flavourful dishes like Beijing Chicken, Chicken in superior soy, Chilli Chicken, Spicy China Man Dumpling, Fattoush Salad, pasta, pizza, noodles, honey chilli potato, and Cheesy Cheese Mmt.

If you’re a true foodie, do not forget to try their Signature Uncultured Cocktails and their fabulous range of martinis with a twist.