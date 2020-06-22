We are sure of you having food cravings in this pandemic phase, when everything is at a halt. Even now, when it’s getting unlocked, most of you have been avoiding those outside eatables. But, there’s always an alternate solution for all the problems. Agree? You must! Today, we are here to put an end to your cravings. We have come up with a special DIY ‘Orea Jalebi’ recipe.

Ingredients

All purpose flour: 200 gms

Urad dal pithi (available in indian grocery store): 50 gms

Water: 250 ml

Vegetable oil: 2 tbsp

Oreo cookies: 18

Additional vegetable oil or canola oil for frying: 1 ltr

Method

Freeze 18 Oreo cookies for about an hour. Fill a heavy cooking pot with 2-3 inches of cooking oil and heat to 200°c. Combine all purpose flour, urad dal pithi, water and 2 teaspoons vegetable oil in a large bowl and whisk until smooth. Keep it aside in a warm place for 24 hrs. Dip a cookie in the mixture and completely cover it so you can’t see through the batter. Carefully drop the coated cookie(s) in the hot oil and fry on each side just until golden brown. Remove the cookie from oil with tongs and dip in warm sugar syrup. Serve warm. Enjoy.

Chef’s Notes

We used Double Stuff Oreos for this recipe but feel free to experiment with your favorite Oreo variation!

(Recipe Courtesy: Chef Karann Talwar)