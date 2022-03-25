Try out these amazing waffle recipes on International Waffle Day 2022

As we all know today is International Waffle Day and we all love to have waffles, especially kids. Whether with hot chocolate or a scoop of vanilla ice cream with some strawberry, they will bring water in your mouth. So, today we have gathered some of the best and easy waffle recipes which you can enjoy at your home. Just read on!

Amazing waffle recipes on International Waffle Day 2022

BELGIAN WAFFLE RECIPE

Sundays are for sleeping in, drinking coffee at the kitchen table, and making a delicious breakfast from scratch! No need for a waffle mix when you have this recipe under your belt!

INGREDIENTS

This recipe is easy to make and uses everyday ingredients you most likely already have on hand in your pantry:

flour – regular flour is best for this recipe

melted butter – trust me. Melted butter gives this waffle recipe the most amazing taste and texture.

baking powder – to make your waffles nice and fluffy.

eggs – I like to use large, good quality eggs.

sugar – Don’t leave this out.

vanilla – Madagascar vanilla gives you the best flavour

DIRECTIONS

Preheat your waffle iron and spray with cooking spray or rub a little melted butter on.

Whisk together the dry ingredients – flour, sugar, baking powder, and salt.

In another bowl, beat the eggs with a mixer until light and fluffy and pale in color.

Add the vanilla to the egg mixture.

Mix the egg mixture into the dry mixture.

Add the butter and milk into the mixture- blending until just smooth.

Let the mixture sit for about 5 minutes before adding to the waffle iron.

Pour onto hot iron and cook until golden brown.

Serve topped with pure maple syrup and butter or your favourite fruit and whipped cream.