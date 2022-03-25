Follow Us:
  1. Home / Lifestyle / Food / Try out these amazing waffle recipes on International Waffle Day 2022

Try out these amazing waffle recipes on International Waffle Day 2022

Whether with hot chocolate or a scoop of vanilla ice cream with some strawberry, they will bring water in your mouth.

SNS | New Delhi | March 25, 2022 12:54 pm

waffle recipes

Belgium waffles with berries and ice cream. Selective focus

As we all know today is International Waffle Day and we all love to have waffles, especially kids. Whether with hot chocolate or a scoop of vanilla ice cream with some strawberry, they will bring water in your mouth. So, today we have gathered some of the best and easy waffle recipes which you can enjoy at your home. Just read on!

Amazing waffle recipes on International Waffle Day 2022

BELGIAN WAFFLE RECIPE

(istockphoto)

 

Sundays are for sleeping in, drinking coffee at the kitchen table, and making a delicious breakfast from scratch! No need for a waffle mix when you have this recipe under your belt!

INGREDIENTS

This recipe is easy to make and uses everyday ingredients you most likely already have on hand in your pantry:

  • flour – regular flour is best for this recipe
  • melted butter – trust me. Melted butter gives this waffle recipe the most amazing taste and texture.
  •  baking powder – to make your waffles nice and fluffy.
  • eggs – I like to use large, good quality eggs.
  • sugar – Don’t leave this out.
  • vanilla – Madagascar vanilla gives you the best flavour

DIRECTIONS

  • Preheat your waffle iron and spray with cooking spray or rub a little melted butter on.
  • Whisk together the dry ingredients – flour, sugar, baking powder, and salt.
  • In another bowl, beat the eggs with a mixer until light and fluffy and pale in color.
  • Add the vanilla to the egg mixture.
  • Mix the egg mixture into the dry mixture.
  • Add the butter and milk into the mixture- blending until just smooth.
  • Let the mixture sit for about 5 minutes before adding to the waffle iron.
  • Pour onto hot iron and cook until golden brown.
  • Serve topped with pure maple syrup and butter or your favourite fruit and whipped cream.

CLASSIC WAFFLES

(istockphoto)

INGREDIENTS

  • 4 teaspoons baking powder
  • 2 tablespoons white sugar
  • 2 eggs
  • 1 ½ cups warm milk
  • ⅓ cup butter, melted
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla extract

DIRECTIONS

  • In a large bowl, mix together flour, salt, baking powder and sugar; set aside. Preheat the waffle iron to the desired temperature.
  • In a separate bowl, beat the eggs. Stir in the milk, butter and vanilla. Pour the milk mixture into the flour mixture; beat until blended.
    • Ladle the batter into a preheated waffle iron. Cook the waffles until golden and crisp. Serve immediately.

EASY FRENCH TOAST WAFFLES 

(istockphoto)

INGREDIENTS

DIRECTIONS

Preheat a waffle iron according to the manufacturer’s instructions and spray with cooking spray.

Whisk milk, eggs, maple syrup, vanilla extract, and salt together in a wide bowl until thoroughly combined. Dip bread slices 1 at a time in the egg mixture, coating both sides completely. Lift bread with a slotted spatula to allow excess egg mixture to drain back into the bowl. Place dipped bread slices on a rimmed baking sheet and let rest until mixture soaks in about 2 minutes.

Place dipped bread in the preheated waffle iron. Gently close the lid without forcing it down. Cook according to manufacturer’s instructions until golden brown, 3 to 5 minutes. Repeat with remaining slices.

TAGS :

Related Latest News