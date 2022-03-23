Here are traditional street drinks that define summer in India

Summer is that time of the year when not only plants dry but the human body craves some flavourful hydration and all we want to do is down cold drinks by the gallon. But wait a minute why don’t we go for those traditional street drinks that are truly refreshing and cool.

So, just leave everything and dive into our article and grab your favourite.

Traditional street drinks that define summer in India

Aam Panna

India is a tropical nation and one of the perks of living here is getting the opportunity to indulge in mango-based summer drinks, of which the flavour-packed aam Panna undoubtedly has the widest appeal. The drink that tastes of nostalgia, the enticing sweet-sour-spicy flavours of fresh Kairi (raw mango) Panna is especially popular in North-Western India.

Jal Jeera/ Shikanji

With the incredibly refreshing Jal jeera (also called shikanji in some places) Summertimes are synonymous, a lemonade given a flavourful twist by simple spices like roasted cumin, pepper and black salt. It is especially popular in north India where one can often spot handcarts with giant clay matkas on the streets, selling chilled Jal jeera garnished with mint leaves and boondi.

Lassi

What’s better than the Punjabi lassi? This smooth and creamy yoghurt-based refreshment is considered to be an amazing summer cooler. The best part is, you can easily add many variations to it, from classic to mint, avocado, mango to banana walnut lassi and more. If you haven’t tried any of these yet, fret not.

Mango Mastaani

Mango Mastaani is a luscious street drink that is Pune’s very own culinary creation, it will remind you that mango is indeed the true king of the fruit realm. It is basically a velvety mango milkshake topped with chunks of fresh fruit, crunchy nuts, succulent cherries and whipped cream. And yes, the drink is named after Mastaani, the beautiful princess of Bundelkhand who stole the mighty Peshwa Bajirao’s heart.