Top 10 authentic spices Brands available in India

Masala and Spices are the key ingredients of the Indian cuisine, used alone or with other seasonings. In Ayurveda it is believed that the masala can be used to alter body temperature. Top 10 masala brands availalbe in India have been listed for your convenience.

Everest is an Indian producer, exporter, manufacturer, and distributor of spice mixtures and ground spices. It is the largest spice company and the most common name in every Indian household. It has an exhaustive range of spices and mixes. The headquarters are based in Mumbai. Near about 20 million households make use of spices of this Company. The brand is accessible at more than 400,000 outlets across 1000 towns in India.It also exports to foreign countries and most supermarkets in the Middle East, US, Australia, Singapore, France, East Africa, New Zealand sell Everest products. Approximately 3.5 billion Everest packs are sold every year.

2.Catch

It is the second most popular spice brand in India known for its specific taste and quality. These spices are made by the state of the art facility.

Catch spices acquire their unique and distinctive taste from the method by which they are prepared. These spices are processed under low temperature grinding technology that prevents evaporation of delicate or volatile oils from spices, thereby retaining their original flavour and aroma.

The company is headquartered in Noida. The catch spices are packed in superior metal lined and food-grade cartons and also inconvenient composite cans that are resistant to temperature fluctuations.

3.MDH Masala

Who doesn’t know the beloved grand old man of masala Mahashay Dharmpal Gulati, the face of “asli masale sach sach: MDH”? His father Mahashay Chunnilal Gulati founded the masala firm in 1919 in Sialkot, British India, which is now part of Pakistan’s Punjab region. Being one of the largest manufacturers of spices, this brand has a separate fan base. “Mahashian Di Hatti masala” or MDH masala purchases raw materials directly from the production hubs to preserve consistency in flavour and quality. With varieties of 62 products of both blended and pure masala they provide options to consumers. These spices are easily available across India.

4. Ramdev Masala

Ramdev Food Product Pvt Ltd, founded in 1989 by Shri Hasmukhbhai Patel, has expanded and evolved from a tiny business in Ahmedabad to a worldwide trusted brand in Indian spices. The organisation believes in “Reaching our customers’ hearts through their taste buds”. Ramdev masala has succeeded in bringing Indian spices and flavours to millions of households throughout the world. They have been awarded all the required quality certification on national and international level. Known for quality and locally available, Ramdev masala is a must try brand.

5. Badshah Masala

“Swad sugandh ka raja, Badshah masala” Their slogan in deed justifies their flavour. Since 1958, Badshah Masala has dazzled exquisite cuisine lovers with the finest spices skilfully gathered from all around India. Jhaveri Industries has slowly evolved Badshah Masala into a globally renowned power brand in the spice arena from its humble beginnings. Through creative research methodologies, new flavours and smells have been consistently developed throughout the years. Their spice blend formulas are a tightly kept family secret. You can have a restaurant-like taste at home with Badshah Masala.

6.Rajesh Masala

Rajesh Masala company is the manufactures and supplier of the all kinds of Indian mixed spices. The spice brand has become a symbolic name in U.P. and a leading manufacturers of all kinds of spices in India like Paneer masala, Garam masala and Sabji masala.