Baisakhi 2022: Baisakhi, which is also known as Vaisakhi, is one of the most vibrant, colorful, and fun-filled festivals in India. The festival marks the first day of Vaisakh, which is the beginning of the solar year. While the festival is known as Baisakhi in Punjab, the South Indians and Assamese also celebrate this auspicious day with great zeal and enthusiasm.

Whether you celebrate Baisakhi, Vishu, or Bohag Bihu, none of the festivals in India are complete without preparing mouth-watering delicacies. As it’s Baisakhi today, we list these delectable Baisakhi recipes that you can try at home.

Super healthy dishes you can prepare at home this Baisakhi 2022

Meethe Peeley Chawal



Meethe Peeley Chawal or sweet rice as they are more commonly known as one of the many delicacies prepared on the occasion of Baisakhi. Rice is cooked with dry fruits along with spices like cardamom, cloves, and cumin powder. Saffron is also added to help brighten up the rice.

Punjabi Kadhi



Punjabi Kadhi is a traditional dish. Kadhi is made of yogurt or curd and is mixed with pakodas or fritters made from besan. Kadhi is usually paired with rice.

Kada Prasad



Kada Prasad, which is also commonly known as Aata Halwa is a traditional dish associated with Sikhism in general. In religious ceremonies and Gurudwara, Kada Prasad is offered to devotees. Kada Prasad is made from wheat flour.

Sarso ka Saag



Sarso Ka Saag and Makke ki Roti are integral to Punjab and Punjabi food. On the occasion of Baisakhi, Sarso ka Saag is prepared along with Makke ki roti or cornmeal chapati.

Pindi Chole



Pindi Chana or chole is yet another savory traditional dish. The assortment of spices is mixed with a thick paste of chickpea or Chole.