From the streets of Bihar: Experience some best cuisines

Bihar Street Food: Bihar, the place where the roots of civilization have been found, is believed to be the land of sacred soil that produced the first crop ever. Beyond the significance in history, the agriculturally rich state is famous for the treasured and most authentic recipes of India that are as old as 2000 years. Bihari Dishes from its streets is a blend of Bhojpuri, Maithili, and Magahi cuisines. Rice, Sabzi, and Pickle are the staple food of Bihar. Rice-based alcoholic drink Handia plays an important role in the life of the Bihari people.

Bihar street food is also undoubtedly one of the country’s best cuisines. Many people get food from roadside stalls because they are inexpensive, readily available, and delicious. Not only do the many street food stalls serve the public, but they also provide jobs and enable the economy to expand.

Some dishes are more popular, and they are typically associated with the city. Litti chokha, for example, is considered the signature dish of Bihar. Though there are other street foods in various parts of India, some of the most prominent ones are from the streets of Bihar. Here is a list of some mouth-watering dishes of Bihar that are way beyond the staples; packed with nutrition and served with affection these are a luscious treat for foodies. Drooling already? Take a look!

Here are some Bihar Street Food

Litti chokha

Litti chokha is regarded as a specialty in Bihar and is typically found in street stalls. Initially, it was street food sold in carts but quickly came to restaurants. Now it is one of the most popular dishes in Bihar. It is a wheat ball made from whole wheat flour, filled with roasted chickpea meal and an extensive range of herbs and spices. Litti is served with chokha which is made with boiled vegetables, spices, and onions. Together, they build a flavor that foodies adore.

Batata puri

Batata puri is an exquisite preparation, and it is a perfect snack food in Indian cuisine. It is a staple of Maharashtra streets too. The puri is crunchy, and each bite is an eruption of vibrant flavors. A mixture of crispy puri with the crunchy sev and soft potatoes gives you a tangy, spicy taste. The sev and the potatoes are typically served on top of the puri, and the entire thing looks aesthetically pleasing too. It is one street food to be definitely explored in Bihar.

Mutton kebabs

Bihar is renowned for its non-vegetarian foods, and mouthwatering kebabs lead the way in the region’s street food. The Mughal kebab was introduced to India and quickly became one of the most popular traditional dishes available throughout the country. A mutton kebab is commonly eaten on a grill with a selection of fried vegetables. The aroma of kebabs fills the air in the streets of Bihar.

Bhelpuri

Bhelpuri has its origins in Mumbai, but there’s a particular spot for it in Bihar’s streets. It is typically a form of chaat made of rice, mixed veggies, chutney, and other fried snacks and has an equilibrium of sweet, salty, and spicy flavors, to which many people are attracted. There is an array of flavors and several textures, including rice pudding and fried sev. Bhelpuri is a widely acclaimed part of the cuisine on the streets of Bihar.

Chana Ghugni

Chana Gunai is a famous Snack of Bihari Cuisine. This Food is extremely delicious and Healthy. Mouthwatering snacks, Chana ghuni is very simple and easy to make at home. Food is made with Chickpeas. Boiled chickpeas are fried with Onions and Spices along with flattened rice. Food is rich in energy. I am sure this Spicy and tangy flavored Snack will make your day.