Spiced Coffee Recipes for Winter!

Do you love coffee? While coffee shops are a favourite hangout place, the Covid guidelines have restricted this winter indulgence. Considering your caffeine needs Lavazza training centre shares spicy, hot & easy DIY coffee recipes for winter.

Vegan Spicy Pumpkin Cappuccino

A vegan and healthier option for one of the most famed recipes which you should try making at home this winter season. It’s a tasty, delicious and very simple recipe to give a festive feeling.

Vegan Spicy Pumpkin Cappuccino

Ingredients:

. 30ml espresso (also can try Moka pot coffee)

. 200ml almond milk

. 3 tsp pumpkin puree

. 15ml honey

. Nutmeg (pinch of)

. Cinnamon 1 stick

. Whipped cream

Directions:

. In a pan take almond milk, honey, pumpkin puree, cinnamon stick and nutmeg and boil it in medium heat.

. Once the milk starts boiling, remove it from the fire and also remove the cinnamon stick. Pour milk mixture into a French press and just push and pull the plunger 6-8 times to get nice silky and smooth texture foam.

. Take a shot of espresso or Moka pot coffee into a serving mug, pour the milk with foam over espresso. Make sure you get a thick layer of milk foam top, if you can’t manage to get it by pouring then just scoop it with a help of spoon

. For garnish, add whipped cream on the top and sprinkle some freshly grated nutmeg.

Spice Latte

This simple diet-friendly latte is flavourful, easy to make, and with an amazing aroma.

SPICE LATTE

Ingredients:

. 200ml French press Coffee

. Pinch of freshly grated nutmeg

. 3 cloves

. 3 small cinnamon stick

. 60ml water

. Demerara Sugar for sweetness

. 200 ml milk

. whipped cream-optional

Directions:

. Combine the water and spices in a saucepan, cover and simmer for 3-4 minutes. Add the demerara, milk and bring to the boil. Remove from the heat and stir in the coffee. Strain to remove the spices and pour the coffee into a coffee mug or glass.

. For more creamer options add a swirl of whipped cream on the top, sprinkle some demerara and cinnamon.

Spicy Mexican Mocha

This coffee is the perfect combination of strong, freshly brewed coffee, chocolate, and spices. You’ll love the sweetness of chocolate and spice flavours of cinnamon and cayenne pepper with the richness of whipped cream on the top.

SPICY MEXICAN MOCHA

Ingredients:

. 200ml French press Coffee

. pinch of cinnamon

. pinch of cayenne pepper

. 200 ml half-and-half (simply a mixture of equal parts whole milk and cream)

. 15ml chocolate syrup

. 2 sachet demerara

. 10ml vanilla syrup

. Cinnamon sticks, whipped cream, chocolate shavings, optional, garnish

Directions:

. Add the coffee grounds and cinnamon together while brewing in a french press.

. While the coffee is brewing, bring the half-and-half, chocolate syrup, and demerara to a gentle simmer in a small saucepan. Make sure to cook on low heat so you don’t burn the mixture.

. Remove from the heat and add the brewed coffee to the milk mixture. Whisk in the vanilla extract/ flavour.

. Pour the coffee into Mug and top with whipped cream and garnish with a sprinkle of cinnamon or chocolate shavings, and add a cinnamon stick, if desired. Enjoy immediately.

Turkish Coffee with Green Cardamom

. Preparing an excellent cup of Turkish coffee is a splendid way to show off your coffee-making skills. Turkish coffee brewed in a copper coffee pot is pronounced as Jez-VEY. This coffee brewing method is not filtered, coffee powder is grounded so finely that it resembles flour and becomes part of the drink. It’s a very simple brewing technique but needs lots of practice to get a nice foamy head on the top.

Turkish Coffee with Green Cardamom

Ingredients:

. 2 demi-tasse cup full of cold water

. 2 tbsp extra finely-ground coffee, Dark-roasted Arabica coffee is traditional. Other types of coffee beans will work, and a blend of dark and lighter roasts is enjoyable.

. 1 to 3 tsp sugar, options: There are three sweetness levels for Turkish coffee: “less sweet” uses 1/2 teaspoon of sugar per cup, “medium sweet” uses 1 teaspoon per cup (equal to the amount of coffee), and “extra sweet” uses 2 teaspoons per cup. You can also skip the sugar entirely.

. 1 green cardamom

Directions:

. We are preparing two cups of coffee, pour the water into the cezve. Add sugar and For a hint of spice, add a whole green cardamom pod or just crushed cardamom to the cezve with the coffee.

. Mix well to dissolve together with water, Do not stir after this point.

. Place the cezve on the stovetop over medium heat. After a few minutes, the coffee will rise and foam up.

. Just before it begins to boil, remove the cezve from the heat. Skim off the foam, adding a little to each serving cup. . . Return the cezve to the heat and let it slowly foam up again.

. Pour the coffee very slowly into the serving cups so the foam rises to the top.

. Let the coffee settle for a few minutes, then serve.

Maple and Ginger Iced Cappuccino

This iced cappuccino is magical! It’s spicy, calming, delicious and must try coffee for the winter season.

Maple and Ginger Iced Cappuccino

Ingredients:

. 45ml espresso (also can try Moka pot coffee)

. 20ml maple syrup

. Cinnamon 1 stick

. An inch of fresh ginger

. 200 ml milk

. 6-8 ice cubes

Directions:

. In a pan take milk, maple syrup, grated fresh ginger and cinnamon stick, heat it for 5 minutes to make this milk more flavourful.

. Cool down this milk and remove these cinnamon sticks and ginger pieces with the help of a strainer. whip this milk with an electric hand blender to make it foamy.

. In a glass take 6-8 ice cubes, add espresso and top it with milk mixture and some extra foam to create a head.

. For garnish, rim serving glass with maple syrup and cinnamon powder.