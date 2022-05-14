Mango Varieties: There is no trace of doubt that Mango is the most loved and popular fruit in our beautiful country- India, and why shouldn’t it be? There is nothing more refreshing, delicious, and silky smooth as a bite of mango.

Did you know that there are 1500 varieties of mangoes cultivated in India? That’s more than any other fruit known to mankind. Now, with so many varieties, how does one decide? Fret not, that’s exactly what our blog is here to help you with.

Sadly, we can’t go about mentioning all 1500, but we definitely will mention the 10 most adored and well-known types of mangoes that you need to try. Ready to enter mango land? Read on!

Six mango varieties you must try this summer

* Alphonso:

Referred to as the ‘king’ of all kinds of fruits, the majestic Alphonso mangoes are an excellent source of Vitamin A. Sourced from Ratnagiri, Maharashtra, this variety of mango is considered best in terms of aroma, sweetness, richness and flavour. It has a thin firm skin and a delicious pulp.

The stone or seed is smaller than many varieties of mangoes and the yield of pulp is therefore much more than in many other varieties. One can make smoothing aamras or mango phirni by using the king mango.

* Safeda or Bainganpalli:

This variety of mango, known as ‘The King of Mangoes in South India’, is sourced from various regions of south India and is known for its superior quality. It has a distinctly sweet flavour and is a delightful mouthful of bursting flavour, fibre-free pulp in a pleasing golden colour. Safeda is a good source of vitamins A and C. To enjoy the richness of Safeda mango, make mango Kulfi or ice cream.

* Kesar:

This mango variety is known as the ‘Queen of Mangoes’ because it is grown in the foothills of Mount Girnar in Gujarat. This variety is distinguished by its distinct aroma and the colour of its pulp, which is saffron. It is high in vitamins A, B6, C, and E. The best way to use Kesar mango pulp is to make lassi and peda.

* Dashari:

This mango variety is grown in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. Dashari mangoes have a fibre-free, peach-coloured pulp with a very sweet and aromatic flavour. The skin is semi-thick, smooth and leathery, with a light green to yellow-green colouration. They are high in vitamin C and A, as well as zinc, vitamin E, iron, and calcium. Dashari is ideal for making pickles for mango pickles and moose.

* Chausa:

Sourced from the western parts of Uttar Pradesh. When the fruit is soft, it has a golden-yellow colour. It has an aromatic, almost fiberless pulp that is incredibly sweet. Its distinct flavour and unique taste make it one of the most popular fruits of all varieties. It is considered a perfect mango because of its sweet taste, juicy pulp, and high nutritional value; it has the highest vitamin C content of any mango variety.

* Totapuri:

This greenish-coloured mango looks like a parrot’s beak and is primarily found in the south Indian states of Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. This mango variety is not sweet and has a mild and light sour flavour. It is commonly used in amras, salads and pickles. It contains a lot of vitamin A and C. Make mango chutney or curry with the tart totapuri mango.

-with inputs from IANS.