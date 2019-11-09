Soya bean nuggets are used to make a semi-dry vegetable that is very nutritious and tasty. Addition of peas, onion, tomato, garlic, ginger, a few herbs and spices just makes it the favourite of many people across the globe. The dish can be eaten with roti, chapatti, paratha, bread or pav. It can also be used as a stuffing for kathi rolls as well.

There are many ways to cook soya nuggets. Here is a quick and easy recipe that can be made in few minutes if you have the soaked soya nuggets ready.

Serves: 4

Preparation time: 10 minutes

Cooking time: 20-25 minutes

Ingredients:

Dry soya chunks: 2 cups

Milk: 1cup

Water as required

Garlic: 8 cloves

Ginger: 1” piece

Green chillies: 2

Onion: 1 (large)

Tomato: 5 (large)

Kasoori methi: 1 tbsp

Red chilli powder: 1 tsp

Garam masala: ½ tsp

Peas: 1 cup (boiled)

Coriander leaves: ½ cup (finely chopped)

Lemon juice: 1 tbsp

Mustard oil: 2 tbsp

Method

Wash soya chunks thoroughly and soak them in plenty of water for two hours. Wash them again squeezing and discarding the water at least four to five times. Squeeze properly and add milk into it. Let them remain in milk for an hour. Take a big pan. Heat oil in it. Make a paste of garlic, ginger and green chillies in a food processor. Add this paste in hot oil and simmer on low flame for two to three minutes. Finely chop onion and add into it. Saute until golden brown. Add kasoori methi and saute. Add finely chopped tomatoes and cook on low flame until mushy.Add soaked soya nuggets along with milk and stir. Add salt and red chilli powder and mix well. Cover and cook for 15 minutes. Add boiled peas and give a good stir. Cook for another five minutes. Turn off the flame. Add coriander leaves, lemon juice and garam masala and mix well. Serve hot.

Homemade soya chunk vegetable has the best taste, texture and flavour when it is freshly made and eaten. Once kept in fridge and reheated before eating, the vegetable loses its deliciousness and nutrition level. So make it fresh and eat immediately.