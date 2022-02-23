You must add these 5 hydrating fruits in your diet

We know, that you’re supposed to drink eight glasses of water every day, but unless you’re one of those fitness coaches or are OCD about it, chances are you may not give your body the kind of hydration it requires on a daily basis. We come up with a solution, if you include these foods in your diet, you may just be taking care of almost one-fourth of your daily water intake.

Watermelon

Made of almost 92% water, Watermelon is also high on health benefits. It is rich in vitamins A and C as well as a number of minerals, potassium, and zinc. Of all vegetables and fruits, watermelon contains the most amount of lycopene. The juicy fruit helps cardiovascular health, kidney support, and body hydration levels so get with this melon!

Love Apples

Even after being christened as wax apples or bell fruit, the love apple takes its popular name from its heart-like shape. Along with being made of 93% water, love apples are high in anti-inflammatory compounds, vitamin A and dietary fiber. This makes the fruit ideal to improve vision, soothe the digestive tract, and regulate blood sugar. No doubt you’ll fall in love with these apples!

Kiwi

Although they are small, don’t let the size of the little Kiwi fruit fool you. Also known as the Chinese gooseberry, the kiwi is packed with vitamin C and E and well serotonin, magnesium, and potassium. The New Zealand native fruit boosts the immune system, protects the peepers, and is high in fiber! As if you needed any more reasons to devour a juicy kiwi!

Musk melon

The lesser-known sister of the melon family also goes by the name of cantaloupe and is highly nutritious in nature. Musk melon is rich in vitamins B6, E, and K as well as calcium and magnesium. This makes it great to control blood pressure, strengthen the immune system, and aid peaceful sleep.

Ice Apple

Also known as the palm sugar fruit, the low visibility of the ice apple makes it highly coveted. The fruit is high in antioxidant content and is rich in minerals and vitamins A and C. This is what makes it the perfect natural coolant for the body as well as a treatment for inflammatory skin troubles.