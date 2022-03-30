Munch on these nuts in summer and enjoy

Summer is a beautiful season that brings clear clouds and sunny days with it. But annoying heat also brings problems for people as all the nutrients of the body are sucked up. Therefore, to gain nutrients in the body again we have today gathered some of the nuts which you can add to your plate as it will not only hydrate you but also provide nutrients to your body.

Munch on these nuts in summer

Dates

Rich in potassium, dates are a delicious option for a healthy digestive system. A couple of dates every morning goes a long way in regulating your metabolism. Dates are also very high in calories and are a good source of vitamins, iron, and fibre. Choose a date if you’re looking for a quick boost of energy.

Figs

If you’re looking to shed some weight this summer, then turn to dried figs. With a low sugar content, they are the perfect pick for guilt-free snacking. Figs are also high in iron and folic acid and help maintain good blood health. Rich in antioxidants, they also prevent hypertension and heart disease. Raisins

Whether you use them to add a twist to savoury dishes, or munch on them as is, dried grapes are great all year long, including summer! They are high in potassium and fibre and help you regulate acidity. Raisins are also a rich source of iron, making them a way to combat anaemia. Apricots

Not only are dried apricots a powerhouse of nutrients like iron, fibre, vitamins A and C, calcium, and potassium, they are also a delicious snack to munch on. Dried apricots impart a glowing complexion, for that perfect summer look, and their juice can be used to treat sunburns. Prunes

Prunes, or dried plums, offer healthy vision, regulate blood pressure, and keep your bones strong. Rich in fibre and vitamin K, prunes help maintain a healthy metabolism and reduce the risks of strokes. You can also munch on a handful for a burst of energy before a workout or sports session. Mango