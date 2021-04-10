Gourmands will get a chance to savour Mumbai’s award-winning restaurant, The Table, in the heart of the capital at The Lodhi’s Elan. Founded in 2011 by the power couple, Gauri Devidayal and Jay Yousuf, The Table is renowned for an extensive palette of international cuisines inspired by their travels abroad. From the introduction of small and large plates, to giving diners an authentic farm-to-table experience with their very own farm produce — they’ve been trendsetters from the very beginning and the restaurant has won numerous accolades in a decade since its inception.

Gauri and Jay have put together an exclusive menu for this pop-up, with which diners can expect their signature flavours. Some of the most compelling offerings include Crab Royale, Australian Lamb Shank and Duck Salad with Hoisin Glaze. While the menu consists of classics like The Sobo Salad and Miso-Glazed Eggplant, there are also more contemporary renditions like Seabass Roasted in Japanese Aromatics. The inventive line-up of cocktails features Beetroot Mezgroni, Oaxaca Collins, McMahon Line, Cucumber Saketini, et al, while non-alcoholic options include fruity concoctions like Kalingad and Mick Jaggery. The Brunch selection has exotic specials such as Lobster Benedict, Puccia Al Tartufo, Miso Crab Omelette, Tiramisu Pancakes, Black Truffle Mac N’ Cheese, and more.

With global accents and nuances, the menu is an expression of the finest available seasonal ingredients and a commitment to simplicity and purity of flavours — a philosophy inherited from San Francisco. It draws inspiration from each corner of the globe, from America, Italy, and France, to China, Thailand, Japan, and beyond. Utilising these influences, the restaurant offers an eclectic selection, creating a diverse experience for guests.

Commenting on this collaboration Devendra Bharma, Executive Director — Hospitality, DLF Limited, said, “Having spent several years in Mumbai, I have had a long-standing association with Gauri and Jay and have deep admiration for their culinary expertise. The Table has been Mumbai’s drawing room and has become a trailblazer within the national restaurant community. At The Lodhi, we are always looking for new ways to delight our guests by bringing them the best of global and Indian culinary experiences in the comfort of their city. The Table was an obvious choice for us to bring to The Lodhi, New Delhi.”

Talking about their first-ever pop-up in the capital, Devidayal said, “The Table was just marking its 10 year anniversary when the opportunity to do a pop-up at The Lodhi presented itself. We’ve been wanting to bring the experience to Delhi for a very long time but finding the right partner was imperative and when we were approached by The Lodhi, we didn’t think twice about it. This has been a difficult year for the industry but collaboration and working together is what’s got us through it, and this is just one more example of that.