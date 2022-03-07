Momo combinations is India’s growing obsession

Are you also a huge fan of momos? Whether heavenly steamed or fried Momo filled with juicy meat or veggies we all love them.

But, have you ever stopped to wonder where exactly your favourite snack-time treat comes from? Or why they are so famous? So, we are to give an answer.

Momo has probably travelled the farthest of all foods. That, it is now quite at home on the streets of Delhi, as it is comfortable at posh five-star eateries, and only confirms how these stuffed dumplings have evolved over the years, and how India, which is not even its place of origin, has adopted it by giving it interesting twist.

Today, there are food entrepreneurs who prepare momos in bulk and supply them to vendors and kiosks whose only job is to steam and sell them piping hot with hot sauce to hungry customers who never seem to get enough of them.

There was a time, not too long ago, when people associated momos with food from the Northeast. Far from it, it’s not really a part of their traditional cuisine. For instance, in Manipur’s capital Imphal, restaurants may now be waking up to the popularity of this food and including them in their menu with passion, but they can never get it right simply because it is not a traditional dish like fish and rice is.

The origin of momos can be traced back to when momo was initially a Newari food in the Katmandu valley. It was later introduced to Tibet, China and as far away as Japan by a Nepalese princess who was married to a Tibetan king in the late fifteenth century.

Later, Dolma Tsering, a native of Tibet, is believed to have started the first momo stall in Lajpat Nagar in 1994. When Dolma first arrived in Delhi in the ’90s, there were hardly any takers for momos among the locals as they thought the dish was ‘kaccha’ (raw) in comparison to other street food. Like this momo was introduced in India.

Regions like West Bengal, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh and Assam all enjoy different varieties of momos. Interestingly, though, they feature in the local cuisine of only Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh.

Types of momos

Chicken Momos:

This recipe is for all chicken lovers! With a delicious chicken filling, momos are undoubtedly one of the easy snack recipes that you can make at home. Chicken momos are best enjoyed with spicy and tangy chilli-garlic chutney. You can also add any type of minced meats as per your choice and even prepare traditional dipping sauces made with an amalgamation of fresh herbs and spices.

Fried Momos

These crispy Momos attain their lovely texture because they are filled with sauteed vegetables and are then deep-fried until they turn to a beautiful golden brown. Dip them into some garlic mayonnaise, and you will have a volcano of flavours bursting in your mouth!

Tandoori Momos

This Indian version of the Momos is very famous and is loved by almost everyone! How else could you prove your “Desiness” if you don’t eat everything topped with gravy, including momos! The rich flavour of these momos is sure to tempt your taste buds.

Steamed Momos

These thickly wrapped Momos are stuffed to the core with Paneer, Vegetables and Soya Chunks. A filling plate of these Momos is the perfect comfort food for chilly winter evenings.

Kothe Momos

This is the Himalayan take on Momos. These Momos are pan-fried and come with a variety of fillings to choose from like Vegetables, Meat, Pork, etc. One of the key ingredients that make these Momos unique and brings about the flavour is Fried Ginger, and the best part about these Momos is that they are not only tasty but are also very healthy!

Paneer Momos

You guessed it right, these Momos are filled with delicious Paneer mixed with Herbs and Spices and is perfect for the days when you crave Paneer. Mix up some Mayonnaise and Mint Chutney to create a rich dip for your Momos!