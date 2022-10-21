Light up Diwali 2022 Celebrations with these healthy & delicious recipes

Diwali 2022: In India, Diwali is one of the most awaited festivals of the year. Twinkling lights at every window, glowing homes, delicious sweets, and beautiful rangolis outside every door – what’s not to love about this festival?

Usually lasting for five days, Diwali signifies the triumph of light over darkness and also symbolizes new beginnings.

Every year, Diwali sees friends and family coming together to celebrate, and the aroma of delicious food begins to waft out of every kitchen. This Diwali, we recommend you few yummy dishes made from California walnut and all-vegetables that you can cook for your loved ones this year, with a touch of added nutrition, thanks to the presence of walnuts.

Filled with nutrients that support the heart, brain, and gut walnuts are a healthy food choice. They also bring in an element of festive cheer to all kinds of dishes. Just a handful of walnuts (28 grams) offer natural, wholesome, plant-based nutrition that includes 4 grams of protein, 2 grams of fiber, and 2.5 grams of omega-3 ALA.

So, go on and experiment with any (or all) of these recipes. Happy Diwali!

Akhrot Stuffed Shahi Tukda

Ingredients

3-4 bread slices, corners removed

For the filling:

1 cup roasted California walnuts

2 tablespoons Ghee

½ cup khoya

½ teaspoon cardamom powder

2 teaspoons rose water

Dried rose petals

¼ – ½ cup sugar (adjust according to taste)

For The Instant Rabri:

½ tin condensed milk

1 cup milk

Sugar

½ teaspoon elaichi powder

A few saffron strands dissolved in water

2 teaspoons milk powder

For The Garnish:

Dried rose petals

California Walnuts

Silver leaf

Preparation:

To start with, grind the roasted walnuts coarsely. You can crush them too.

Heat ghee in a pan and add the ground walnuts. Roast them lightly on medium flame with constant stirring.

Crumble the mava and mix well with walnuts. Cook until the mixture turns crumbly.

Add the cardamom powder and rose water and cook for another few minutes.

Mix in the dried rose petals, remove from flame, and keep aside to cool.

For the instant rabri, heat the condensed milk in a heavy-bottomed pan. Add the milk and keep cooking and stirring on medium flame.

Add the saffron water, cardamom powder, and milk powder. Cook for a few minutes and then remove from flame and keep aside.

To make the rolls, flatten and roll out the bread slices using a rolling pin.

Now, mix the sugar into the prepared filling and place the crumbly mixture onto the center of a slice.

Apply some water onto the edges of the bread, roll them tightly, and seal them. Repeat with other slices.

Mix the prepared rabri and place it on medium flame to warm it up.

Meanwhile, heat ghee in a pan and slightly toast the rolls from all sides.

Divide each toasted roll into 2.

Now, pour some rabri onto a flat dish and place the rolls. Pour some more rabri over them.

Garnish with walnuts, silver leaf, and dried rose petals.

Serve immediately.

(Recipe by Chef Neha Deepak Shah)

Walnut and Amaranth Nankhatai

Ingredients



3/4 cup all-purpose flour



3/ 4 cup amaranth flour



1/2 cup ground California walnuts



1/2 cup ghee



1/3 to 1/2 cup sugar, depending on the sweetness required

1 teaspoon baking powder



Crushed California walnuts, to decorate



2 pinches of cinnamon powder



Pinch of nutmeg



Preparation



Preheat the oven to 150°C.



Sift flour, cinnamon powder, and nutmeg.



Cream the ghee and sugar with a hand whisk till light and fluffy.



Add in the dry ingredients and mix them till it comes together.



Make small cookie-sized balls, flatten the tops, and line them on a parchment-lined baking tray.



Add the crushed walnuts on top.



Bake for 10-15 minutes or until golden brown. When you remove they will still be soft, let rest for 10-15 minutes before removing them on a cooling rack to cool completely.

(Recipe by Shumaila Chauhan)

Vegetarian Empanadas

Ingredients

For the Dough: 1 cup water

1 1/2 sticks (170 grams) of unsalted butter

2 3/4 cups (349 grams) of all-purpose flour

2 teaspoons salt

pinch paprika

For the Vegetable Filling: 2 tablespoons olive oil

1 jalapeño, seeded and diced

1 can (15.5 ounces) of corn

1 can (15.5 ounces) of black beans

1 small russet potato, peeled, finely diced, and boiled*

1 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon paprika

1/2 teaspoon red pepper flakes

1/2 teaspoon ground black pepper

1/2 teaspoon ground cumin

2 stalks of celery, diced

½ red bell pepper, cored, seeded, and diced

½ green bell pepper, cored, seeded, and diced

1/2 cup shredded Monterey jack cheese (or “Mexican blend” cheese), optional

For the egg wash: 1 egg

3 tablespoons water

Directions

For the dough: In a medium saucepan over medium heat, add the water and butter, heating until the butter has fully melted.

Meanwhile, in a large bowl, whisk together flour, salt, and paprika and make a well in the center.

Pour a little of the warm butter mixture in and mix with your fingertips to make a wet paste.

Pour in the remaining liquid, and work the dough with your hands until you get a wet, oily dough.

Wrap the dough in plastic and refrigerate for at least 2 hours.

Preheat the oven to 400°F.

Line a large baking sheet with parchment paper or a silicone baking mat.

For the filling: Heat olive oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Sauté jalapeño.

Once fragrant, add corn, black beans, potato, and seasonings.

After the mixture has come together, add the diced celery and bell peppers.

Sauté for about 2 minutes, or until tender.

To assemble: Tear off golf-ball-sized pieces of the chilled dough and roll them into balls.

On a lightly floured work surface, use a rolling pin to roll out the balls into 1/4-inch thick, 5-inch diameter circles.

Once your dough has been rolled out, place 2 heaping tablespoons of filling in the center of each dough circle.

Sprinkle lightly with cheese, if using.

Fold over the dough to create a half-moon shape and press the edges firmly to seal.

Crimp edges with the back of a fork.

Place empanadas onto the prepared baking sheet.

Lightly beat together the egg and water.

Brush the empanadas gently with the egg wash.

Bake empanadas until golden brown, about 20 minutes.

Serve warm. Note: Refrigerate leftovers either plastic wrapped or stored in an airtight container for up to 3 days. You can also freeze cooked empanadas plastic wrapped in a resealable freezer bag or airtight container for up to 3 months. To reheat, unwrap as many empanadas as you want and warm through in a 300°F oven or toaster oven for about 10 minutes. (Recipe by Sarita Sharma)

Walnut Keema Stuffed Pav

Ingredients



4 hard-boiled eggs, halved



400g minced mutton or chicken keema



2 teaspoons coriander powder



1/2 teaspoon turmeric powder



2 onions, finely chopped



4 green chilies, finely chopped



1 teaspoon ginger paste



4-6 cloves of garlic, minced



1 teaspoon garam masala



A handful of fresh coriander, chopped



1/2 cup California walnuts, coarsely chopped



1 tablespoon ghee



Salt to taste

For the pav buns:



8 pav buns



2 eggs



1-2 teaspoons milk



A pinch of salt and pepper



Preparation



In a pan, heat the ghee. Cook the meat with coriander powder, turmeric powder, salt, and 2-3 teaspoons of water until water evaporates and keema is cooked.

Set aside.



In the same pan, heat 2 tablespoons of oil, and sauté the onions till translucent.

Add the green chilies, garlic, and ginger paste and fry till fragrant.



Add the minced meat, garam masala, coriander, and walnuts. Adjust seasoning.

Stir till the masala is dry. Remove from flame.



Using a knife, make a round or square cut on the bottom side of the pavs. Keep the cut piece.



Remove some crumbs from the inner section without breaking the bun. Repeat with the remaining buns.



Stuff each bun with 1 – 1 ½ tablespoons of keema masala (depending on the size of the pav, adjust the filling).

Place an egg half on top of the filling. Top with 1-2 tablespoons of keema masala. Cover with the reserved cut-out. Press gently.



Repeat for the other buns. Make sure the buns are correctly filled but take care that you do not break the buns while filling.



(Note: In case a part of the bun breaks, use the crumbs that were removed to patch up the open part. Once you coat it with egg and cook, the crumb will also cook and the breaks will be fixed.)



Beat the eggs with 2 teaspoons of milk and a tiny pinch of salt and pepper.



Heat 1 tablespoon of ghee/butter over medium heat. Dip the bun in the beaten egg covering all sides with the egg batter. Place the bun’s bottom side first in the pan. This will help seal the bottom part. Cook for 1 – 2 minutes per side.

Serve warm.

(Recipe by Shumaila Chauhan)

Chocolate Fudge

Ingredients (1) 14-ounce can sweeten condensed milk

1/2 teaspoon pure vanilla extract

20 ounces of semi-sweet chocolate, roughly chopped

of 3 tablespoons unsalted butter, cut into 1/2-inch pieces, at room temperature

Flaky sea salt, for sprinkling, optional

Preparation Lightly grease an 8 x 8-inch baking pan. Line the pan with parchment paper, allowing the excess paper to overhang the sides, and set aside.

In a large, heatproof bowl combine the sweetened condensed milk, vanilla extract, chocolate, and butter; set aside.

Fill a saucepan with a little water (you want it about 1/4 full) and bring it to a boil. Reduce the heat to barely a simmer.

Place your heatproof glass bowl holding your ingredients on top of the pot.

Stir frequently, until the chocolate has melted and the mixture is completely smooth about 8 minutes.

Remove from heat. The mixture will be very thick.

Using a sturdy spatula, scrape the fudge into the prepared pan and smooth the top. Sprinkle with sea salt, if using. Refrigerate for at least 2 hours.

Gently run a butter knife around the edge of the pan to loosen the fudge. Remove the fudge and transfer it to a cutting board.

Peel off the parchment paper, then slice the fudge into small pieces. Serve at once or store in the refrigerator for up to 1 month.

You may also freeze the fudge, in an airtight freezer-safe container for up to two months.

(Recipe by Sarita Sharma)