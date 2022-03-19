We all love to enjoy tasty foods at holi parties. From tasty and crispy pakkodas to malpua and gujia everyone is crazy about them. But are you also thinking that how to manage this many calories? No need to worry because we are back with the solution to your problem. We have gathered some light and healthy breakfast ideas post holi party. Just read on to find your favourite!

Avocado toast

Avocado toast is a highly nutritious and tasty snack that is good for you. Having this treat in breakfast will help you to lose weight, maintain a healthy digestive system, and might help to reduce your risk of cancer. So, just eat this treat and enjoy your day.

Pancake

Pancakes are a healthy breakfast option. Healthy pancakes are made with whole wheat flour, which has fibre to keep you full. They won’t spike your blood sugar the way that pancakes made from all-purpose flour might. So just munch on them and enjoy.

Berry smoothie

Berry smoothies are one of the easiest, healthiest, and tastiest breakfasts out there is a classic fruit and yoghurt parfait. It can be made with any toppings you like. Choose fruits that are in season to get the best flavour. But in a pinch, frozen will do.

Cloud eggs

Cloudy eggs are more than just a picture-perfect way to cook eggs. They also make a nice light, savoury breakfast. The egg whites are whipped until fluffy and folded together with cheese. Baked and topped with egg yolk, they’re a fun way to start the day.

Have these light and healthy breakfasts not only after holi but also every day. They are very good for your health and will keep you fresh and light the whole day.