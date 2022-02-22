Do you know about the types of berries and their benefits?

Berries are not only famous for their taste, but they also have an impressive nutritional profile. Typically, berries are rich in vitamins, minerals, antioxidants, and fiber. Our list of some healthiest types of berries includes raspberry, cranberry, blueberry, blackberry, gooseberry, etc.

Different Types of Berries & Their Health Benefits

Berries are a special treat to pick or eat. Consider rich red strawberries, juicy blueberries, and tangy cranberries. They’re both delicious and beautiful. You should also include berries in your diet because they are high in vitamins, minerals, and fiber, as well as antioxidants that can protect your cells from free radical damage. They’re also low in calories.

Let’s look at what each of these berries has to offer in terms of health benefits.

1. Strawberry

Bring on antioxidants, polyphenols, and anti-inflammatory properties. Strawberries may help prevent cognitive decline due to their high concentration of flavonoids (natural compounds found in plants that protect the body from everyday toxins). Strawberry tops may help with gastrointestinal discomfort and joint pain. Therefore, you can eat more than just the berry. Infuse strawberry leaves in water or vinegar, toss them in a smoothie, or steep them in boiled water to make tea.

Nutritional Value Sodium – 0% daily value

Potassium – 4% daily value

Protein – 1% daily value

Vitamin C – 97% daily value

Iron – 2% daily value

Magnesium – 3% daily value

Dietary Fiber – 8% daily value

Carbs – 2% daily value

2. Raspberry

Raspberries not only have 8 grams of fiber per serving, but they are also high in antioxidants and anti-inflammatory phytonutrients. According to research, they can aid in the management of type 2 diabetes and obesity. Their leaves are also rich in healing properties that have been used for centuries to alleviate pregnancy side effects such as nausea and vomiting. The benefits of red raspberry leaf tea include – the ability to strengthen the uterus, shorten labor, reduce complications, and prevent postpartum bleeding.

Nutritional Value Sodium – 0% daily value

Potassium – 4% daily value

Protein – 2% daily value

Vitamin C – 43% daily value

Iron – 3% daily value

Magnesium – 5% daily value

Vitamin B6 – 5% daily value

Dietary Fiber – 28% daily value

Carbs – 4% daily value

3. Blueberry

Blueberries are high in potassium, folate, fiber, and vitamin C, all of which are beneficial to the heart. Blueberries, like strawberries, are high in memory-boosting antioxidants and anti-inflammatory compounds. Because of their high flavonoid levels, they may also delay cognitive aging, according to research.

Nutritional Value Sodium – 0% daily value

Potassium – 2% daily value

Protein – 1% daily value

Vitamin C – 16% daily value

Iron – 1% daily value

Magnesium – 1% daily value

Vitamin B6 – 5% daily value

Dietary Fiber – 9% daily value

Carbs – 4% daily value

4. Blackberry

One cup of blackberries contains about 2 grams of protein and 8 grams of fiber. Each serving also provides half of your daily vitamin C needs, as well as antioxidants and brain-boosting polyphenols.

Nutritional Value Sodium – 0% daily value

Potassium – 4% daily value

Protein – 2% daily value

Vitamin C – 35% daily value

Iron – 3% daily value

Magnesium – 5% daily value

Dietary Fiber – 20% daily value

Carbs – 3% daily value

5. Cranberry

Cranberries have anti-inflammatory properties and are high in antioxidants. Raw cranberries improve the health of the urinary tract, digestive system, and immune system when consumed regularly. They may also lower your risk of cancer, ulcers, and degenerative diseases caused by cell damage.

Nutritional Value Sodium – 0% daily value

Potassium – 1% daily value

Protein – 0% daily value

Vitamin C – 0% daily value

Iron – 2% daily value

Magnesium – 1% daily value

Vitamin B6 – 0% daily value

Dietary Fiber – 24% daily value

Carbs – 27% daily value

6. Goji Berry

Goji berries, which originated in Asia, have been used in traditional Chinese, Korean, Vietnamese, and Japanese medicine since at least the third century. Because they contain 19 amino acids, they get most commonly used as a healthy food. Goji berries are also high in iron, zinc, calcium, and antioxidants.

Nutritional Value Protein – 13% daily value

Dietary Fiber – 16% daily value

Carbs – 46% daily value

7. Black Mulberry

Black mulberries, like blackberries, are excellent for pies and jams. They are high in antioxidants and polyphenols – which may aid in the maintenance of good cholesterol, cardiovascular health, and obesity prevention. Mulberries can also assist in reducing your risk of cancer by reducing oxidative damage in cells and tissues.

Nutritional Value Protein – 1.3% daily value

Dietary Fiber – 1.7% daily value

Carbs – 9.8% daily value

8. Black Currant

These are well-known for improving kidney function, eye health, and immunity. Black currants are also higher in anthocyanins than red currants. Anthocyanins are a type of flavonoid linked to lower blood pressure, diabetes prevention, improved vision, cancer cell growth reduction, and other benefits.

Nutritional Value Sodium – 2.2 mg

Potassium – 361 mg

Protein – 1.6 g

Vitamin C – 46 mg

Iron – 1.7 mg

9. Gooseberry

Oh, the fiber, vitamins, and antioxidants! Although these are some of the sourest berries accessible, their anti-inflammatory phytonutrient characteristics make them beneficial. Gooseberries also have a high concentration of chlorogenic acid. It can help regulate blood sugar levels, as well as copper, manganese, and potassium. The greater the anthocyanin content, the darker the gooseberry.

Nutritional Value Sodium – 0% daily value

Potassium – 4% daily value

Protein – 1.5% daily value

Vitamin C – 46% daily value

Iron – 4% daily value

Magnesium – 2.5% daily value

Copper – 8% daily value

Dietary Fiber – 11% daily value

Carbs – 8% daily value

10. Acai Berry

Acai is ideal for boosting energy and keeping you full due to its high protein and fiber content. (There’s a good chance you’ve tried a trendy açai bowl or smoothie, or even açai powder.) It’s also been linked to better blood circulation and the prevention of blood clots, as it’s thought to act as a natural blood thinner that relaxes blood vessels. The Brazilian superfruit is also high in antioxidants (three times more than blueberries) and may help improve brain function and cholesterol levels.

Nutritional Value Sodium – 7 mg

Protein – 2 g

Fiber – 3 g

11. Red Mulberry

Red mulberries, like black mulberries, have the appearance of long raspberries. Their high fiber content may help you maintain a healthy cholesterol level and digestive system. Their high iron and vitamin C content may benefit skin health, lower your risk of heart disease, and lower blood pressure. Mulberry leaf tea may also help lower blood sugar and reduce inflammation.

Nutritional Value Protein – 1.4 g

Fiber – 1.7 g

Carbs – 9.8 g

12. Chokeberry

Chokeberries are among the most bitter fruits available, owing to their high tannin content. They’ll leave your mouth feeling dry, just like a glass of tannic red wine. They become less bitter when cooked or baked. Chokeberries are one of the best foods for cardiovascular health, according to some studies. Their antioxidants significantly curb swelling, blood pressure, and cholesterol. Nutritional Value