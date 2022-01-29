Know the amazing benefits of Zucchini

Did you ever wish you could drink just water but still get 10x more benefits? If yes, your wish has come true. Almost. I am talking about zucchini. But I am not going to give you more information here. Just. Keep. Reading.

What Is Zucchini?

Also known as courgette, zucchini is a summer squash that is native to the Americas. It belongs to the species Cucurbita pepo, along with a few other types of squashes and pumpkins. It usually is dark or light green. The golden zucchini (yellow zucchini), another variety, is orange/deep yellow.

Types Of Zucchini

Zucchini comes in numerous varieties. A few of the popular ones are:

Aristocrat, where the fruit has waxy skin and is medium green.

Gold Rush, where the fruit is golden.

Black Zucchini, where the skin is dark green, and the fruit has white flesh. This is the most common variety of zucchini.

Zucchini Gadzukes, green fruit with distinct light green ridges.

1. Zucchini Reduces Blood Sugar Levels

If your blood sugar has been high for too long, it can cause complications such as kidney damage, nerve damage, and stroke. Zucchini has been touted to reduce blood sugar in people with type two diabetes.

Low carb diets can help to regulate blood sugar levels and are usually recommended for those living with diabetes. Zucchini is low-carb and high fiber, making it a perfect staple for any low-carb diet. Insulin sensitivity is describing how sensitive the body’s cells are to insulin.

The more sensitive your cells are to insulin, the more easily the body can use glucose and reduce blood sugar in the body. Zucchini is known to increase insulin sensitivity and improve conditions such as diabetes type 2.

2. Zucchini Strengthens Vision

Zucchini is abundant in vitamin C and beta-carotene. These two vitamins are essential for the health and function of your eyes. The antioxidants, zeaxanthin, and lutein found in zucchini can also reduce your chance of contracting age-related eye diseases.

3. Zucchini Improves Heart Health

Studies show that foods high in fiber can greatly reduce the risk of heart disease. Zucchini contains pectin, a type of fiber that can effectively reduce bad LDL cholesterol and improve heart health. Potassium is a mineral that can dilate blood vessels, which in turn can reduce high blood pressure. Zucchini is high in potassium and has been shown to reduce the risk of heart attack and stroke.

4. Zucchini Helps With Digestion

Zucchini contains both soluble and insoluble fiber and is therefore great for digestion and contains nutrients that can help digestive disorders such as IBS and Crohn’s disease. Zucchini has a high water content which means they effectively soften stool, allowing waste to pass more easily through the digestive tract. The insoluble fiber in zucchini adds bulk which also helps food to move through the tract more easily, reducing constipation or a sluggish digestive system. The soluble fiber in zucchini does a good job of feeding the good bacteria in your gut. These good bacteria play a crucial role in digestion and produce short-chain fatty acids that provide nourishment for cells in your gut. These short-chain fatty acids reduce inflammation and can even heal diseases such as IBS or Crohn’s disease.

5. Zucchini Helps Prevent Disease

Antioxidants are substances that inhibit the oxidation of other molecules. They help to protect your body’s cells from free radicals which in turn protects your body against disease. Zucchini contains the antioxidants your body needs for cell protection. These antioxidants have been proven to protect cells from certain types of cancer including prostate cancer.

6. Zucchini Improves Thyroid and Adrenal Function

The thyroid and adrenal glands are both glands in the body that control metabolism, the heart and immune system/digestive function. The vitamin C and polyphenols found in zucchini, and especially in the peels, which improves the function and supports these two glands. The adrenal glands have the highest concentration of vitamin C in the body and absolutely need this vitamin in order to function optimally.

7. Zucchini Slows Down Aging

Aging is a result of cell degeneration caused by free radicals, inflammation and stress. Antioxidants and anti-inflammatory foods can prevent cells from degenerating and slow the process of aging. Zucchini contains many antioxidants and anti-inflammatory phyto-nutrients that can effectively fight signs of aging.