With just one click get celebrity chefs at home

Who doesn’t love to eat foods made by chefs? Somewhere or the other we all dream of tasting food cuisines made by chefs. But only some of us get this golden chance to experience the mouth-smacking taste of the signature dish.

The main reason behind this is the price of the food and their limited availability on food platforms. Signature dishes are mostly available in restaurants like Taj etc., and some being the middle class could not afford it as they are not able to expend this much.

We sometimes even try to order from online food platforms but the dish lacks that authentic taste that we want.

So to solve this problem, some of the best chefs of India have joined their hands and have come together to provide the authentic taste of a chef’s hand.

Now, there is another latest addition to the list of online food communities that is Knosh, a ‘food-tech platform’ that was launched in Gurugram in the NCR on Wednesday under the mentorship of chef and restaurateur Hemant Oberoi and guided by chef and restaurant consultant Ajay Chopra.

Knosh is a unique epicurean platform that brings together award-winning chefs of international repute on a single platform. Now food connoisseurs can indulge in culinary delights from handpicked chefs, in the comfort and safety of their homes.

It is co-founded by Sumbul Siddiqui, Ajay Malhotra, and Samrat Das Gupta and the chef-to-customer platform is now live for Gurgaon residents and will soon expand to Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Bangalore, and Dubai.

The panel of chefs includes Chef Hemant Oberoi, Ajay Chopra, Vaibhav Bhargava, Sabyasachi Gorai ( Saby), Nishant Choubey, Sweety Singh, Vanshika Bhatia, Jajos, Harangad Singh, Zebi Zubair, and Rajesh Roy of Le Meridien Gurgaon.

Knosh is just like a revolution in the food industry that will offer vast varieties all on one floor. The customers will get the chance to order food from various chefs all at the same time.

Knosh is more than just an ordering app as it features handpicked chefs and is not focused on being an overcrowded platform serving as a Craigslist.

“Knosh is a platform that connects master chefs with gastronomes, where chefs get the opportunity to create food experiences for them. The pandemic has proved that eating at home is the new ‘eating-out’. People should be able to discover good food without having to visit a restaurant. I am excited to be a part of this platform that is set to revolutionize the food space,” says Chef Ajay Chopra, who is playing a very important role in Knosh.

“Knosh is a path-breaking concept bringing the fine-dining experience to your doorstep at an affordable price. This is a win-win for chefs and customers alike and the best thing is it does not restrict itself to a particular cuisine. Through this platform I would be able to mentor a lot of chefs as well,” says Chef Hemant Oberoi, Mentor, Knosh.

When asked about the price of the food items, chef Ajay Chopra said, ” There is no as such price decided till now but we will try our best to provide the quality food at an affordable price.”