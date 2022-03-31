Follow Us:
Hydrate yourself with watermelon ice cream

So, we are back with a summer special, a hydrating recipe that will make your intestines happy and cool- ‘watermelon ice cream’.

SNS | New Delhi | March 31, 2022 3:16 pm

Just scroll down and enjoy this easy and quick recipe with family or friends!

Ingredients

  • 3 cups of watermelon
  • 400ml of cream
  • ¾ cup of condensed milk
  • 1tsp of vanilla extract
  • 1½ tbsp of rose water
  • Handful Pistachio
  • Mint leaves for garnishing

Direction

  • To make watermelon juice, just peel and coarsely chop the fruit.
  • Blend and filter the juice. You can also use the juicer to extract the juice. For more deep flavour, you can use reduced juice.
  • Simmer 2 cups of watermelon juice until it reduces to 1 cup.
  • Add condensed milk, vanilla extract and rose water
  • Pour into a bowl and cool it.
  • Add Pistachio and garnish it with cream and mint leaves.
  • Serve watermelon ice cream as dessert. You can also use this ice cream to make casatta, ice cream sundaes, milkshakes.

