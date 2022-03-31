Summer is here and we all are looking for something which is more hydrating and cooling. So, we are back with a summer special, a hydrating recipe that will make your intestines happy and cool- ‘watermelon ice cream’.
Just scroll down and enjoy this easy and quick recipe with family or friends!
Hydrate yourself with watermelon ice cream
Ingredients
- 3 cups of watermelon
- 400ml of cream
- ¾ cup of condensed milk
- 1tsp of vanilla extract
- 1½ tbsp of rose water
- Handful Pistachio
- Mint leaves for garnishing
Direction
- To make watermelon juice, just peel and coarsely chop the fruit.
- Blend and filter the juice. You can also use the juicer to extract the juice. For more deep flavour, you can use reduced juice.
- Simmer 2 cups of watermelon juice until it reduces to 1 cup.
- Add condensed milk, vanilla extract and rose water
- Pour into a bowl and cool it.
- Add Pistachio and garnish it with cream and mint leaves.
- Serve watermelon ice cream as dessert. You can also use this ice cream to make casatta, ice cream sundaes, milkshakes.