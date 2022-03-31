Summer is here and we all are looking for something which is more hydrating and cooling. So, we are back with a summer special, a hydrating recipe that will make your intestines happy and cool- ‘watermelon ice cream’.

Just scroll down and enjoy this easy and quick recipe with family or friends!

Hydrate yourself with watermelon ice cream

Ingredients

3 cups of watermelon

of watermelon 400ml of cream

cream ¾ cup of condensed milk

of condensed milk 1tsp of vanilla extract

1½ tbsp of rose water

of rose water Handful Pistachio

Pistachio Mint leaves for garnishing

Direction