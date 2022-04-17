Have you got your glass of Cold Brew?

Cold brew coffee is one of the fastest growing beverage trends globally, as it’s refreshingc and keeps one cool during summer. Abdul Sahid Khan, Head Trainer, Lavazza India, shares some cold brew recipes:

COLDBREW VIETNAMESE-STYLE

Ingredients:

* Ice cubes

* Cold brew coffee concentrate 2

* 3 tablespoons sweetened condensed milk, more or less to taste

Directions:

* Fill your cup with ice and pour in cold brew coffee concentrate, to about half way.

* Stir in sweetened condensed milk until combined.

* Add more coffee or condensed milk, to taste.

Note: This is certainly not the traditional method of making Vietnamese coffee. An authentic version would require mixing hot coffee with the sweetened milk, then adding the ice.

CRUSHED CRACKER COLD BREW (CCCB)

Ingredients:

* Cold brew coffee (100ml)

* Chocolate Sauce (15ml)

* Milk (60ml)

* Whipping cream (60ml)

* Powdered sugar (15gm)

* Marshmallow bits (20gm)

* Crushed graham cracker (20gm)

Directions:

* Beat whipping cream until soft peaks form.

* Add a tablespoon of powdered sugar and beat again until stiff peaks form.

* Fold in marshmallow bits.

* Add chocolate milk to the Cold brew coffee, top with marshmallow whipped cream and sprinkle with crushed graham crackers.

DATES ALMOND FRAPPUCCINO

Ingredients:

* Almond milk ice cubes

* 480 ml almond milk

* 50ml vanilla syrup

* Cold brew coffee

* Date caramel

* 15 dates

* 3-6 Tbsp hot water

FRAPPUCCINO

* 16 almond milk ice cubes

* 2 cups (480 ml) cold brew coffee

* 3-5 Tbsp date caramel

Directions:

* The night before, pour almond milk into a ice cube tray and freeze.

* You should have about 16 ice cubes.

* Make date caramel by adding 15-20 dates to a food processor or blender (in my experience, a food processor works best to get a creamy texture without much water).

* Pulse/mix on low until small bits remain, then stream in hot water while the blender is on until a paste is made.

* You will need to scrape the down sides and encourage it along periodically.

* Only add enough water to form a paste – too much and it will be too liquidy. Set aside.

* To make 2 frappuccinos, add all 16 ice cubes and 2 cups (480 ml) cold brew coffee to a blender and blend on high until pureed and smooth.

* Add date caramel 1 Tbsp at a time and blend.

* Taste and adjust flavor as needed, adding more date caramel to sweeten.

I found 3 or 4 Tbsp to be the perfect amount.

Note: You will have leftover date caramel, which can be stored covered in the refrigerator for 1-2 weeks. Divide between two tall serving glasses and top with whipped cream (optional). Best when fresh, though leftovers can be kept in the refrigerator for a few hours, or in the freezer for a few days.

MAPLE ALMOND COLD BREW

Ingredients:

* 1/2 cup or more plain unsweetened almond milk

* 2 Tbsp maple syrup pinch of sea salt

* 1 cup Cold brew

Directions:

* Divide almond milk and maple syrup between two glasses (or add all to the pitcher), and stir together with a pinch of sea salt.

* Add ice if desired.

* Serve cold! Cold-brewed coffee will keep for up to a week in the fridge.

* Add the milk, syrup and salt just before serving.

ROASTED COCONUT COLD BREW

Ingredients:

* 16 oz of coffee ground on coarse.

* 9 cups of water cold or room temperature.

* 1 cup of sweetened shredded coconut.

Directions:

* Before you get started, toast your coconut and allow it to cool completely so you can crunch it up into smaller pieces.

* To toast it, put your coconut in a pan (you won’t need oil), and stir it over medium heat until the coconut is browned.

* Perfect! And it smells heavenly.

* Mix this roasted coconut to grounded coffee powder and put into French press/ coldbrew jar and fill it with water and slow brew it in refrigerator for at least 15 hours.

* Add some sweeter and enjoy your coffee!

(Recipes curated by Abdul Sahid Khan, Head Trainer, Lavazza India)