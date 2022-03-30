Here are foods you MUST avoid in summer

Half April, May and June are the most heated months in India. Everything dries during these months. We all love to eat foods like ice cream, smoothies in these months. But hang on! there are some foods that you must avoid too. They are very harmful to your health and body both.

So, we have collected some of the foods which you must avoid in summer. Just scroll down and read!

Foods you MUST avoid in summer

CHILLIES AND SPICES

Chillies and spices are the backbones of Indian food as they are incomplete without them. Most of us prefer a high level of spice in food, but the higher they are, the more your chances of feeling way too hot for comfort. Whether the hotness of your food comes from just chillies or a combo of chillies and spices like cloves or cinnamon, spicy food can be quite toxic at this time of the year. It increases the rate of metabolism in the body and induces a thermogenic effect-which can hamper the cooling effect of anything else you eat or drink.

CAFFEINE

Most office-goers these days depend on caffeine to get through the day actively. Multiple cups of tea and coffee are the norm, which is why most corporate offices even offer caffeine for free. But it’s best to avoid coffee and tea in summer because caffeine generates a lot of excess heat in the body. Instead, try a lemonade or iced tea. You’ll feel active, and still manage to stay cool.

FRIED FOOD

Who can resist the perfect combination of tea and pakoras? Nobody! But during summers, this snack-from-heaven can be your bane, health-wise. Excess oil can hamper digestion, and who doesn’t know how much oil one needs to get those pakoras or French fries crispy? Stay away from fried food, and you won’t feel too much of the heat. If you still want pakoras, bake them.