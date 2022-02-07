Food Influencers To Follow On Instagram

The Instagram feed of these food influencers in India will give you major cooking goals. Passionate about cooking? Have a thing to try something new in Kitchen every day? Then you need to head to these profiles and level up your cooking game.

One scroll down through their Instagram feed is enough to make you drool over those pictures of scrumptious dishes that you won’t be able to resist. Be ready to hold them responsible for sudden cravings as they’re already an expert at what they do so follow them up to learn about new fancy dishes and even how to cook them yourselves.

Here are some of the names. Read on!

Kuljyoti Dhingra

A food critic who also loves to try new recipes. Her entire feed is filled with mouth-watering delicacies which are sure to get you drooling as she gives you food recommendations and takes you on a foodie journey with her! Follow her for all food-related queries or just to feast your eyes on yummy sights!

Zingy Zest by Sarah Hussain

Sarah is super talented and passionate about food. Her recommendations are genuine and can show you the best eateries with their most relish recipes. Check out her feed to try out all the latest delicacies in town!

Dilsefoodie by Karan Dua

The one who has been featured on all the Big Indian platforms which include The Hindu, Economic Times, Forbes, and what not considers himself as a food explorer. The one who is fond of all things chatpata makes us drool over his feed with the best of street food. Follow him if you are also a big-time street food lover!

Bhookasaand by Pujneet Singh

Punjeet and his love for food can easily be seen on his Instagram feed. From chole bhature to Butter chicken he had it all. The way he shares his reviews we already want to try them all without any wait!

Nikhil Chawla

Nikhil and his undying love for food let him travel all across India. This guy tells us about all the hidden gems of India where you can try both street and lavish fare. Follow him for the most mouth-watering delicacies.