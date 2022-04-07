Summer is the time for refreshment and enjoyment. But you need to care for yourself too. Keeping the body hydrated is very important. You can increase the intake of fruits rich in water like cucumber, watermelon, beetroot, and muskmelon. Adding curd to your plate will also be very beneficial. So if you are planning for a hydrating diet, then here we are with another recipe that is very healthy for summers-‘beetroot raita’. Just read till the end and enjoy.

Enjoy the summer special recipe of beetroot Raita

Ingredients

1/2 teaspoon Oil

1/4 teaspoon Mustard seeds (Rai/ Kadugu)

1/2 teaspoon White Urad Dal (Split)

1 sprig Curry leaves

2 cups curd

1 Beetroot , finely grated

, finely grated 2 Green Chillies , finely chopped

, finely chopped 1 teaspoon Cumin powder (Jeera)

Salt , to taste

How to make Beetroot Raita Recipe

To begin making the Beetroot Raita Recipe, first, get all the ingredients ready and finely grate the beetroot and keep it aside. In a large mixing bowl, add the yoghurt, salt, cumin powder, green chillies and grated beetroot. Whisk well to combine. Check the salt and spice levels and adjust them to suit your taste. Transfer the raita to a serving bowl. The final step is the make the seasoning. Heat oil in a tadka pan; add the mustard seeds, and urad dal and allow it to crackle and the dal to turn golden brown and crisp. Finally, stir in the curry leaves and turn off the heat. Pour the seasoning onto the Beetroot Raita and serve. Serve the Beetroot Raita along with Paneer paratha or as a side dish along with your main course meal.

Beetroot is of exceptional nutritional value; especially the greens, which are rich in calcium, iron and vitamins A and C. Beetroots are an excellent source of folic acid and a very good source of fibre, manganese and potassium. The greens should not be overlooked; they can be cooked up and enjoyed in the same way as spinach.