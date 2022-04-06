Follow Us:
  Enjoy your day with easy homemade brownies

SNS | New Delhi | April 6, 2022 4:11 pm

Brownies are almost everyone’s favourite. Whether with ice cream or with chocolate syrup, it can go with everything. Children also love brownies a lot. So today we are back with a very easy recipe for ‘Brownie’, which your children will surely love. Just leave everything and read the article till the end.

INGREDIENTS

  • 10 tablespoons salted butter melted
  • 1 cup granulated sugar
  • 2 large eggs
  • 2 teaspoons vanilla extract
  • 1/2 cup melted milk chocolate chips
  • 3/4 cup all-purpose flour
  • 1/4 cup unsweetened cocoa powder
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 1 cup milk chocolate chips
  • vanilla ice cream
  • mint leaves

STEPS

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F. Line a metal 9×9 pan with parchment paper.
  • Pour melted butter into a large mixing bowl.
  • Whisk in sugar by hand until smooth, 30 seconds.
  • Add in eggs and vanilla extract. Whisk for 1 minute.
  • Whisk in melted chocolate until combined and smooth.
  • Use a rubber spatula to stir in flour, cocoa powder, and salt until just combined.
  • Stir in whole chocolate chips.
  • Pour into the prepared pan and smooth out.
  • Bake in the preheated oven for 30 minutes.
  • Let cool in pan for 30 minutes before slicing.
  • Garnish it with vanilla ice cream and mint leaves. You can also add choco chips or peanuts to it.

