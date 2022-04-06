Brownies are almost everyone’s favourite. Whether with ice cream or with chocolate syrup, it can go with everything. Children also love brownies a lot. So today we are back with a very easy recipe for ‘Brownie’, which your children will surely love. Just leave everything and read the article till the end.
Enjoy your day with easy homemade brownies
INGREDIENTS
- 10 tablespoons salted butter melted
- 1 cup granulated sugar
- 2 large eggs
- 2 teaspoons vanilla extract
- 1/2 cup melted milk chocolate chips
- 3/4 cup all-purpose flour
- 1/4 cup unsweetened cocoa powder
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 1 cup milk chocolate chips
- vanilla ice cream
- mint leaves
STEPS
-
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F. Line a metal 9×9 pan with parchment paper.
-
Pour melted butter into a large mixing bowl.
-
Whisk in sugar by hand until smooth, 30 seconds.
-
Add in eggs and vanilla extract. Whisk for 1 minute.
-
Whisk in melted chocolate until combined and smooth.
-
Use a rubber spatula to stir in flour, cocoa powder, and salt until just combined.
-
Stir in whole chocolate chips.
-
Pour into the prepared pan and smooth out.
-
Bake in the preheated oven for 30 minutes.
-
Let cool in pan for 30 minutes before slicing.
- Garnish it with vanilla ice cream and mint leaves. You can also add choco chips or peanuts to it.