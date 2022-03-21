Here are best Summer alcoholic drinks for a Refreshing Time

In Summer nothing is better than a fruity, herby or frozen drink in hand! It just makes you feel refreshed and cool. From sweet watermelon and juicy peaches to herbaceous mint and basil there are Vast varieties of summer cocktails.

So, if you are also a cocktail fan then do not miss this article because it’s all for you only. Just sit patiently and read on to choose your’s favourite.

Summer alcoholic drinks for a Refreshing Time

Classic Mojito

It is one of the most iconic summer cocktails! This iconic Cuban cocktail is refreshing and perfectly balanced with lime, rum and fresh mint. Perfect for when summer herbs are in abundance.

Frozen Strawberry Daiquiri

It is one of the true pleasures of summer to stick a bunch of fruits and booze in a blender with some ice and make an icy, tasty blender drink. You can enjoy the hot summer and it will make you feel relaxed and cool.

Classic Margarita

Of course, the margarita works anytime. But it’s absolutely the most perfect summer cocktail! Here’s the classic way to make it: with tequila, lime, rum and a salt rim. Perfection!

Dark and Stormy

Sometimes even the sunniest of summer days take a break when a dark storm rolls in. The dark and stormy comes from the Caribbean, and it represents the storms that blow in from the ocean on an otherwise perfect summer day.

Red Sangria

Another signature summer drink: sangria! There’s not much better than a fruity glass of classic red sangria. Sangria is easily done wrong here in the US, loading it with sugar or ginger ale. But the classic Spanish way to make it is all about nuanced flavour. It’s bold, it’s fruity, and the perfect balance of dry and sweet.

Strawberry Daiquiri

This icy strawberry daiquiri is the perfect summer drink! This homemade recipe is loads better than a daiquiri mix from the store! Even better: it’s got a lime daiquiri layer as the garnish, which makes it look even more festive.