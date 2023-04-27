Baskin Robbins introduces 17 new products in city

Well-known ice cream chains Baskin Robbins announced the launch of 17 new products across all its parlours for this summer season. The brand is witnessing a growing demand for ice creams in Kolkata.

These 17 new products include not just new flavours but many new Ice cream formats and categories as well such as Ice Cream Rocks, Ice Cream Pizzas (blend the love for ice creams with Pizzas), Ice Cream Floats, Fruit Cream Sundaes and even Fairytale sundaes like the Mermaid and Unicorn Sundaes. New Flavours include Caramel Milk Cake, Blueberry and White Chocolate as well as Fruit Ninja.

Baskin Robbins is present across 65 parlours in West Bengal and 131 in the east region. It operates 850 plus locations nationally. It aims to further grow its footprint in Kolkata specifically with the addition of another 4-6 new parlours every year and is targeting to add 100 plus stores nationally this year.

“Now, about a third of its sales come through online and delivery platforms. The remaining two-thirds of the sales of the brand is from offline,” said Mohit Khattar, CEO, Graviss Foods.

The brand has its factory near Pune, where it stores its ice cream at -25 degrees. The brand is number one in the parlour section in India and No.2 in QSR segment (quick service restaurants), said the CEO, adding that 70 per cent of sales comes from Metro and tier 1 cities. The ice cream market size is of Rs 18,000 cr annually in India.