Some authentic Holi recipes for you to have a blast at home!

Holi is a Hindu festival of colours celebrated across the country and world with love and happiness. It is celebrated in the month of spring. We celebrate this festival with our family and friends, we dance, we share food and so on. But hang on! Did we just mention food and you are still confused that what to make on this holi? Then we are here with the solution. Here are some authentic Holi recipes for you which are very delicious.

Authentic Holi recipes for a blast at home

Food recipes:

Khasta Kachori Recipe

Ingredients:

For the kachori dough you need:

Whole Wheat Flour (Gehun Ka Atta)

Vegetable Oil (Flavorless Refined Oil)

Salt, Cold Water

For the kachori filling you need:

Moong Dal Namkeen (Haldiram’s)

Spices – Red Chilli Powder, Mango Powder, Fennel Seeds, Cumin Seeds, Coriander Seeds, Kasuri Methi, Salt, Asafoetida, Ginger Powder

Jaggery (Crushed)

Vegetable Oil

Preparation Time: 1 hour 30 minutes

This process needs most of your time and attention if you want perfectly khasta kachori. Both (flour and oil), when combined, must stick together.

Next, add only one tablespoon of ice-cold water at a time to bind the dough. We want a non-sticky, soft, moist, and pliable dough. Knead the dough for 5 minutes.

Cover the dough with a moist muslin cloth. Rest it at room temperature for at least 15 minutes.

Do NOT add too much fat/oil/ghee (moyen) to the flour. Follow the precise khasta kachori recipe measurements. Otherwise, you will end up with soft and non-crisp kachori.

Before making kachori, again knead the dough for 5 minutes. This time, it will become a bit more soft and pliable.

Do not make a fine powder of the filling. A bit of coarse texture is ideal for kachori stuffing.

Do not press the kachori too hard after stuffing. Each kachori is only 2 to 2 ½ inches wide.

Matar Ghugni Recipe

Ingredients:

You need a few basic pantry staples for this matar ghugni recipe.

Green Peas

Vegetables: Onion, tomato, potato, spring onion, green chilli

Onion, tomato, potato, spring onion, green chilli Cooking Oil: Any oil of your choice

Any oil of your choice Spices: Turmeric powder, red chilli powder, cumin powder

Turmeric powder, red chilli powder, cumin powder Other Ingredients: Ginger and garlic paste, salt, fresh coriander

For preparing mix everything together.

Punjabi Dahi Vada Recipe

Ingredients for Vada:

Skinned urad dal (dhuli urad dal): The lentil is soaked in water for 5 – 6 hours or overnight so that each grain is plump enough. Then grind to a smooth paste. Next, the lentil batter is whipped to incorporate air, and finally, the vada takes shape.

Ingredients for Chaat Toppings:

Sweet Curd: Whisk thick curd, powdered sugar, cumin powder, and a pinch of salt to a smooth, creamy consistency. The chilled curd on top of vada tastes so good.

Whisk thick curd, powdered sugar, cumin powder, and a pinch of salt to a smooth, creamy consistency. The chilled curd on top of vada tastes so good. Green Chutney:

Tamarind Chutney: Another essential condiment of a Dahi Bhalla Chaat is sweet tamarind chutney. You can use Date Chutney or any other sweet chutney as well.

Another essential condiment of a Dahi Bhalla Chaat is sweet tamarind chutney. You can use Date Chutney or any other sweet chutney as well. Spices: Roasted cumin powder, red chilli powder, Chaat Masala are the popular seasoning for Dahi vada.

Roasted cumin powder, red chilli powder, Chaat Masala are the popular seasoning for Dahi vada. Other Popular Toppings: Pomegranate, fresh coriander, ginger juliennes, sev (namkeen), dahi Bhalla masala powder, crushed papadi are a few of the other toppings you can add to your dahi vada chaat.

Drink recipes:

Thandai

Ingredients:

1 cup warm water

3 tbsp almonds – 30 grams, rinsed

2 heaped tbsp pistachios – 20 grams, unsalted and rinsed

2 tbsp poppy seeds white, (khus khus)

¼ cup melon seeds – 30 grams

2 tbsp dried rose petals or 2 tablespoons rose water or 2 tablespoons gulkand

1 tbsp fennel seeds

½ tsp whole black pepper

3 to 4 green cardamoms – husks removed and seeds kept

1 pinch saffron – optional

½ cup sugar – 100 grams

8 cups cold milk or as needed

Ice cubes as required

Rose petals or chopped almonds or pistachios for garnish

Preparation Time: 1 hour 30 minutes

Steps:

Pour 1 cup of warm water into a bowl.

Then add almonds and unsalted pistachios

Add white poppy seeds, if you want.

Add ¼ cup melon seeds.

Add dried rose petals. Alternatively, you can add 2 tbsp rose water or gulkand.

Next, add fennel seeds and black pepper.

Blend well and keep aside for a minimum of 1 to 2 hours.

Put the entire mixture in a blender.

Add ½ cup sugar, followed by seeds of green cardamoms.

Next, add 1 pinch of saffron and blend well again.

Take 4 tbsp of the thandai paste in a glass and then add 1 cup of chilled milk.

Thandai is ready to be served during your Holi theme party.

Aam Panna

Ingredients:

Mango pulp, mint leaves, salt, sugar, and cumin powder.

Preparation:

Pressure Cooker Method: Pressure cook the mangoes over medium heat for 2 – 3 whistle along with water. Remove the stone, if any, in the mangoes. Allow the mango pulp to cool. Blend the mango pulp, sugar, salt, spices, and mint until smooth.

Roasting Method: Wash and wipe the raw mangoes. Now, you can roast them directly over the gas stove flames or on the barbecue grill. Once that is done, get rid of the charred/black mango skin and the stone. Next, collect the pulp in a bowl. Blend it with sugar, spices, and mint leaves. The mango Panna has a smokey taste from roasting.

Instant Pot Method: You can make this green mango sherbet in an instant pot as well. Add peeled green mango with water to the inner pot. Seal the lid. Set the steam valve to the Sealing position. Pressure Cook for 6 – 8 minutes.