Curd also called yoghurt is an ingredient that we all find on our day to day plates. Sometimes with rice, sometimes as a drink and so on. Yoghurt is a fermented product made from milk. Curd is also known as ‘dahi’ in the Hindi language. Curd is a good source of calcium. So for maintaining healthy bones and teeth, curd can be taken every day. It is especially beneficial for kids and women. Curd is also good in proteins.

Here are some amazing dishes made with curd. Read on!

Curd Rice

Simple curd rice can be prepared with steamed rice and plain curd or with additional tempering of urad dal, mustard seeds, chillis, coriander leaves and steamed rice. A must-have dish for lunch or dinner in a South Indian household that can be prepared instantly with very little effort. This recipe is ideal for a delicious, fulfilling meal.

Dahi Bhalla

The most loved street snack of India, particularly North India. Dahi Bhalla can also be served as a chilled snack or a starter during the festive season like Diwali or Navratri. This quintessential street food from the by lanes of Delhi will get you hooked. Try your hand at making delicious and fluffy Bhalla drizzled with sweetened curd, tangy chutneys and chaat masala.

Spicy Dahi Tadka

Curd or dahi is a popular food item all over the country. In the north, people eat it with flattened rice or chapatis while in the south, people are a great fan of curd rice. As Dahi helps improve digestion and is healthy for your heart it is always good to include it in your everyday meal. Spicy Dahi Tadka is a delicious spin, which will make your plate more appetizing.

Curd Upma

A comforting, quick and easy upma recipe with the goodness of curd and aromatic spices. It is made up of suji, Curry leaves, urad dal, chana dal, onion, vegetables of your choice, curd, ginger-garlic paste, green chillies (slit), salt, Red chilli powder, coriander leaves.

Raita

Raita is a variation of curd, an accompaniment at every lunch/dinner party. An Indian food spread is always incomplete without a Raita. You can make cucumber raita, beetroot raita, bottle guard (lauki) raita, boondi raita.