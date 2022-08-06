4 Delhi based eateries making a significant place in food and beverages industry

Delhi is the capital city of India and also of taste and delicacies. For all the food lovers we have enlisted five hood hubs to make your meal perfect with these statement-makers of the food and beverages industry.

Burger Rush

Founded by Jayesh Sinha, this cloud kitchen startup in New Friends Colony, Delhi gives a variety of burgers to burger enthusiasts.

The brand goal is to make food the healthiest and tastiest burger at your doorstep. They deliver grilled burgers with patties full of the goodness of spinach, pineapple, sprouts, and much other healthy stuff. The best part of their burger is their patty which is grilled not fried.

Finding this balance is the holy grail of the food industry and they are pleased to have found it.

Must try items of Burger Rush – Sloppy Joe, Indian Touch Burger, Portobello streak, Rush Special

Pllatos

Founded by Pushpendra Dwivedi, located in Vasant Kunj, Pllatos Air Bar is the new skillet Asian and European skillet spot.

It offers both indoor and open-air seating. This flawlessly decked café’s exquisite indoor seating space is painted in warm varieties and complemented by an eye-pleasing and comfortable ambience. They serve delicious sushi, greek platters, grilled mock meat, grilled sole in lemon butter garlic, and a great collection of mixology at the bar.

Black Bottle + Kitchen

Founded by Dhruv Jindal, Black Bottle Kitchen, is located in Noida. They are known for their perfectly suited ambience for different occasions and celebrations such as bachelor parties, corporate parties, farewells, game watches, birthday parties, kitty parties, class reunion, group dining, freshers party, new year parties, and valentine’s day. A variety of cuisine can compliment your tongue with yummilicious dishes such as cigar rolls, barbecued chicken, mocktails, shakes, juices, cocktails etc.

The Yellow Chilli

Founded by Sanjeev Kapoor in Laxmi Nagar. They have everything under one roof soups, salads, veg starters from shabnam ke moti to kurkure vegetable lollipop, non-veg starters and mains. Mutton Rogan Josh is their most rated dish. This is a family place for all and a foodies adda for multi cuisine.