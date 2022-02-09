Fed up of excessive sweating! Here are simple remedies to solve it

Sweat is the body’s natural reaction when the body exerts or when it’s hot. Excessive sweating for some people may be a hassle. Heavy sweating or also known as hyperhidrosis disorder can be an indication of problems like thyroid, diabetes, hypertension, or some sort of infection. It may also occur to people who are obese or out of shape.

Heavy medicines can also lead to excessive sweating. Medicines like antibiotics, medicines for dry mouth, high blood pressure, some kind of supplements. Some home remedies for excessive sweating are discussed below.

Apple Cider Vinegar

Its astringent properties help balance the body’s pH levels, thereby controlling the sweating process. Besides acting as an antiperspirant, it forms a coat on the skin, ensuring the pores remain closed. Using a cotton ball, apply diluted apple cider vinegar to the sweaty areas every night before going to bed. The next morning, wash with water. You can also add this vinegar to your bath.

Lemon

The citric acid in it eliminates sweat-causing bacteria and the unpleasant smell, making it a natural deodorant. In the night, mix and apply one teaspoon of lemon juice and baking soda on the sweat-prone areas using a cotton pad. After 20 to 30 minutes, rinse with water. You can also rub half lemon on the underarms, leave it overnight and wash with water the next morning.

Coconut oil

The lauric acid in it helps eliminate sweat-causing bacteria. In the night, after a bath, apply generous amounts of organic and cold-pressed coconut oil on the sweat-prone areas. Massage gently for 45 minutes until the oil is completely absorbed. Wash with warm water the next morning. Repeat the application daily.

Potato

It acts as an antiperspirant and blocking agent as it helps absorb excess water from the body. Rub a small potato piece on your sweat-prone areas for a few minutes. Once it dries, wash with cold water. Alternatively, you can extract potato juice and apply it using a cotton ball. The excess juice could be refrigerated in an airtight container for future use.

Black tea

The tannic acid in black tea neutralizes the body’s sweat-prone areas. The astringent properties of the acid help tighten the sweat glands, making them sweat less. Dip a few tea bags in warm water and let them infuse for some time. Using a cotton ball, apply this on the sweaty areas. Once dry, take a hot water bath. Repeat this regularly.