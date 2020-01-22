Wedding festivities have already begun. One must be thinking for the right drape, keeping the season in mind. We have got your problem covered. All the ladies out there who are confused between their sarees can opt for six yards of Banarasi elegance for the wedding ceremony.

Recently, Southern beauty Kajal Aggarwal was spotted donning a royal look with a Banarasi drape. On Monday, the actress took to her official Instagram handle to share her pictures. The actress loves to experiment with ethnic wear. Be it a modern sari or a stylish gharara, she loves to add a modern touch to her look. And, you can blindly trust Kajal to make anything look good.

The South Indian actress draped the most gorgeous saree around her perfect body and believe us, it could be the most dreamy sari in a new bride’s trousseau.

The actress donned a light pink Banarasi sari from Raw Mango, which she teamed up with a loose t-shirt magenta blouse. She accessorised her look with elegant temple-like traditional jewellery from Khazana Jewellery.

The 34-year-old actress looked elegant like never before and truly proved that she is the saree queen of Tollywood. This is not the first time the actress has stunned in a sari avatar, in fact, she has always made a serious case for saris, India’s national garment.

View this post on Instagram 💕 A post shared by Kajal Aggarwal (@kajalaggarwalofficial) on Jan 20, 2020 at 4:37am PST



Meanwhile, there are other Bollywood divas including Deepika Padukone who have already proved that Banarasi makes a stunning style statement.