Fashion has become an important part of our life. It is a way of expressing yourself. Colour palettes, silhouettes, prints, patterns can be experimented with to illustrate your persona. Bollywood actors are also competing in this marathon. Ananya Panday is also among them who love to try their hands on new segments, especially when it comes to fashion.

The actress is quite known to have a peppy personality. The Youth influencer always comes up with a new style. She usually prefers wearing vibrant and playful outfits just like her own self. Be it ultra-cute hair accessories or dresses with funky prints, her wardrobe is every millennial girl’s dream come true.

All the previous desi looks that Ananya adorned were undoubtedly great but a little on the safer side of the road. This time, the Khaali Peeli actress opted for a slightly edgy look and bowled us over.

On Wednesday, the actress struck a pose in a black lehenga by Tarun Tahiliani. The black base of the lehenga and choli was elaborately embellished with mirrors and colourful geometric patterns.

The look also comprised of a curvy plunging neckline and a sheer dupatta with a vibrant border. For her glam look, she wore neutral makeup with filled-in brows and perfectly done smokey eyes, letting down her voluminous locks in soft waves. The star topped off her look with a pair of diamond earrings with pearl danglers.

On the work front, the actress will be next seen in Khaali Peeli with Ishaan Khatter.