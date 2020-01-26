Vidya Balan, who is currently gearing up for her upcoming film Shakuntala Devi- The Human Computer has treated her fans by her latest uploads. Vidya took to her official Instagram handle to share a few pictures of herself.

However, apart from rejoicing her fans, the actress also managed to give us major sartorial inspiration with it.

The Dirty Picture actress shared a series of pictures from her latest photoshoot in which she can be seen looking absolutely gorgeous. For the shoot, Vidya opted for designer Manish Malhotra’s golden-white Anarkali suit in angrakha style which has delicate gold borders. The actress teamed up her ethnic ensemble with a matching dupatta.

Vidya carried the ensemble with utmost grace. And we also love the way she styled this outfit. To accessorise herself, the actress opted for a pair of oversized earrings and a statement ring. She also carried a matching potli which further amped up her look.

As for make-up, she opted for soft smokey eyes, subtle blush and a dark shade of lipstick that added a pop of colour to her look. She kept her hair off from her face and tied it in a sleek middle-parted ponytail.

We have all heart for Vidya’s Anarkali style. What do you think? Let us know in the comment section below.