Here are some unique styles to slay your Holi bash

Looking for some stylish outfits for an upcoming Holi party? Look no further. Be it an office party or a friend’s bash, your outfit needs to look the part. From whites to bold colours, there are many ways you can experiment with styles at this festival. To give you some sartorial inspiration, we took a look at the leading stylish outfits. Here’s how you can step up your fashion game:

Unique styles to slay your Holi bash

Rainbow Tee

This colourful T-shirt is a perfect Holi wear. Style it along with white ripped denim shorts for an edgy look. Perfect for the occasion, this Tee is just an ideal option.

White Edgy Tee

Why go for a basic white T-shirt when you can wear a Tee high on fashion. You can style this full sleeves white T-shirt with a pair of white leggings and neon flip flops. Just because you are going to get filled with colours doesn’t mean you can get high on styling.

White Joggers

Go for a white jogger, cropped tank top, neon flip flops & a pair of wayfarers. This is a simple yet super chic look that’s definitely going to make a lot of heads turn on your Holi ‘22 party.

White Dungaree

If you are looking at making a statement with a unique style, this dungaree is just the right option. This is a super comfortable style, yet very stylish. You can also wear a contrasting tee inside the dungaree or just pair it with a white one and walk in like a true fashionista for the Holi Party.

Black & white hoodie dress

You can walk in this outfit like butter and carry it like a pro. Just style this with a white slider sandal and a pair of retro sunglasses to look like a boss babe at your Holi party.