Trending bridal lehenga color combination for 2022

A wedding is the most special day for every woman in this whole world. Every girl wants to look perfect on their wedding day.

In the current world, brides are experimenting with their lehenga colors like crazy! Right from multicolor outfits to a bright hue and gorgeous lehenga color combinations, these days brides are spotted in some uniquely fresh lehenga colors that are an inspiration for all brides-to-be out there.

So, if you’re planning to get married and you’re bored of the usual reds, pastels, and pinks in Indian outfits, this blog is made just for you! Without delaying it any further, dig deeper and bookmark your fav hue!

1. Loot-worthy Lilacs & Lavenders

Even though Ultra-violet was the 2018 Pantone color of the year, it’s the other shades (Lilac and Lavender) from the same family that is dominating the Indian bridal fashion so much that brides are choosing them over all the other traditional hues.

2. Ice Blues lehenga

The simplest but the most beautiful one. Ice blue lehenga trimmed in hints of gold and pretty floral motifs are all that you voguish brides need to take inspiration from. The hue is exceptionally feminine and being the voguish bride that you are, you just can’t give it a miss.

3. Sterling Metallics

Metallics are having quite a moment this season not just on the runways but at the wedding scenes too. A lot of brides are swearing by this ever-so-raging hue for their daytime nuptials. Even though it is a tricky color to don on the D-day, it can make you look your voguish best and grab them eyeballs!

4. Moss Greens

Moss Green is as good as pastels for morning weddings. Even the maestro Sabyasachi Mukherjee has approved of this mesmerizing color and has included it in his latest collection.

5. Dusty Blues

While midnight & indigo blues are perfect for night weddings, pastel blues, and dusty blues, on the other hand, are best for day weddings. And when the color is pretty, you just can’t let go of it!