Tips for becoming a sustainable brand?

When the time comes to transform a brand so it becomes greener and more sustainable, there is too often a tendency to go in any direction and to start wherever. However, instead of launching marketing and communication operations right away, organizations should first ask (themselves) the right questions.

Becoming “sustainable” in a way that organizations can proudly share what they are doing requires time and method. Here are some tips that may help those responsible for this transition get started.

Design & Collection

Sustainability starts with design. The environmental impact can be reduced through your designs. If you design a timeless product to last, to be reused, and to be recycled, then the product life-cycle will increase enormously.

Sustainable Materials

One big part of your apparel brand will be the materials used. Work with certified suppliers who have a goal to reduce their carbon footprint. Numerous brands have shifted towards natural fibers like silk from banana stems, organic cotton from milk protein, animal-free wool from coconut husks, etc. to make their products.

This is a great way to be environmentally friendly while still providing your customers with the best products. Not just that, making use of additional natural processes like the use of natural dyes instead of chemical ones can also be a great way to promote sustainability.

Ethical Manufacturing

Pick manufacturers who have sustainability as a priority. Work with factories that care for their workers. Find manufacturers who operate in energy-efficient ways, and use water and chemicals judiciously. Also, how can you work with your manufacturer to reduce waste? Use the material waste from your production and create something entirely new out of it.

Reduce Packaging

Whether you are operating a retail business or the front runner of an e-commerce brand, reducing packaging is an effective way to become a more sustainable brand. Look carefully at the packaging materials and process. Choose easily recyclable materials, such as cardboard and paper. If you are using a lot of single-use plastics, or have an unnecessary amount of packaging, then it’s time to make a change.

Recycle And Upcycle

Recycling and upcycling are some of the best ways to adopt sustainability. Once you start upcycling, you will not look back. By encouraging recycling within your team, you will eventually make the idea a part of the workplace culture, which is exactly what you want when trying to build a more sustainable brand.